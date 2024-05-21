XDefiant Push Game Mode.
XDefiant

XDefiant matchmaking already beset by issues as no one can find a match at launch

It's a gaming tradition at this point.
Scott Robertson
Published: May 21, 2024 12:48 pm

The launch of XDefiant is already off the rails as a massive number of players are struggling to find matches through matchmaking on May 21, prompting an early response from the team at Ubisoft.

Across several platforms like Discord, Twitter/X, and Twitch, players trying to get into XDefiant are running into an “unable to find match” error message, among other errors, when trying to connect to any playlist through matchmaking. Different combinations of enabling and disabling crossplay or input-based matchmaking don’t appear to help.

Ubisoft has already put out a statement on Twitter/X, saying it is “aware that some players are unable to join a game,” and asking players to “bear with us while we look into servers and matchmaking.” Some replies point out that it appears to be more than just “some” players, and while a few people are angry and disappointed they can’t play right away, there are several replies expressing understanding that this is a common occurrence with the launch of a popular multiplayer title.

In addition to players struggling to find matches, new and returning players are both puzzled by the inexplicably inaccessibly practice zone.

While this all is understandably frustrating, XDefiant‘s main competitor Call of Duty is no stranger to massive connection errors at launch, and with time these issues should all eventually be sorted out. In the meantime, you can prepare for when matchmaking is up and running by learning each faction’s abilities, or taking a look at the best guns and loadouts so far.

