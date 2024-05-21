Launch day for XDefiant has finally arrived, with the servers for Ubisoft’s free-to-play first-person shooter going live at 12pm CT on May 21.

But as other highly anticipated multiplayer titles like XDefiant’s main adversary in Call of Duty have shown us, things don’t always run smoothly on launch day. Error codes and connection issues are all too common, such as the Uniform 01 error.

This error may not be new to Ubisoft games, or even XDefiant in particular, but that familiarity means it’s easy to diagnose. There are also several potential solutions for the Uniform 01 error you can try right away.

What’s causing the Uniform 01 error in XDefiant?

I’ve seen this before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Uniform 01 error occurs when the player’s system is unable to reach the official Ubisoft servers. It’s an error that occurs in other Ubisoft multiplayer titles like The Division, and it’s occurred during several XDefiant tests as well.

There are several potential causes for this, but the most likely one on launch day is going to be server load. But it can also be attributed to a poor player connection, incorrect settings, or an error on the dev side.

How to fix the Uniform 01 error in XDefiant

Here are a handful of potential solutions for dealing with the Uniform 01 error in XDefiant.

1) Hit Confirm, and retry the connection

While the error message doesn’t explicitly say you can re-attempt a connection, you can by hitting Confirm and hitting Enter again. After a couple of tries during my first time logging in to XDefiant, I finally made it through to the main menu. It may take a few tries as players begin to flood in, but eventually, you should make it past the error.

2) Exit and restart the game

A classic solution for any multiplayer game not working, but it’s always called upon because it so frequently works. If retrying to connect to the game isn’t working, exit the game completely and relaunch it from Ubisoft Connect or your console menu. Ubisoft also recommends restarting Ubisoft Connect, and logging out and back in before restarting.

3) Other potential Uniform 01 error solutions

Here are some other methods that might help you get past your first obstacle in XDefiant.

Restart your PC.

Check server status.

Check your internet connection and make sure XDefiant is not affected by any firewalls or other programs.

Verify file integrity in Ubisoft Connect or your console library.

With all that being said, if you’re facing errors like this on launch day, remember to be patient. These issues should become less common over time.

