Is XDefiant down? How to check XDefiant server status

It's hard to keep up with demand.
The wait for XDefiant is over (for now) as the game is in its second open beta period. Accessible on PC and the latest generation of consoles, fans can test out what Ubisoft has been cooking over the last two years without the barrier of a closed beta code.

Given the high level of anticipation surrounding the game, there’s a decent chance that fans might experience server outages at some point during the XDefiant open beta. Servers can also go down during massive content releases that might attract new players to the game, increasing the overall player count.

How to check XDefiant’s server status

Four of the factions stand side-by-side in front of a bright purple background in XDefiant.
There are a few ways to check XDefiant‘s server status. Screenshot via Ubisoft
  1. Check XDefiant’s social media channels for updates.
  2. Check Ubisoft’s official Connectivity and Performance page for XDefiant outages.
  3. Check community hubs, like Reddit, as fans will also be reporting widespread outages.

Checking the resources above should be enough to see if XDefiant’s servers are down or not. If XDefiant servers are down, players have no option but to wait for them to come back online. In most cases, developers tend to be fast, so you can keep an eye on XDefiant’s socials to jump back into the game when the servers come back online.

Why are XDefiant’s servers down right now?

An enemy trooper crouches and shoots at an opponent, holding a shield to protect them, in a market in XDefiant.
Servers don’t stay down that long. Image via Ubisoft

XDefiant’s servers can go down for various reasons. The servers can usually go offline due to too many players trying to play the game simultaneously, or Ubisoft might have taken them down on purpose to roll out an update.

For the latest and most reliable information when it comes to learning why XDefiant’s servers might be down, you can check out the game’s Twitter or Ubisoft’s official status page.

What to do if you can’t log in to XDefiant when servers are up

A squad of faction troopers guard a robotic delivery package in XDefiant.
Time to troubleshoot that internet of yours. Image via Ubisoft

Players who can’t access the game when the servers are up might be having connectivity problems on their end. Trying out the following troubleshooting steps might allow them to jump back into XDefiant.

  1. Restart your router.
  2. Change your DNS settings.
  3. Use an ethernet cable if you’re on Wi-Fi.

If you’re getting an error, like the ‘services not available’ Foxtrot-01 error, we suggest you look at our dedicated article on that issue to get more information and hopefully find a solution to one of the open beta’s biggest annoyances.

