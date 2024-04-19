Gamers everywhere are quenching their thirst for some classic run-and-gun FPS gameplay with XDefiant, the new free-to-play shooter from Ubisoft that uses the publisher’s massive catalog of games and worlds.

Recommended Videos

Inspired by and using characters and environments from franchises like Splinter Cell, The Division, Far Cry, and more, XDefiant takes heavy influence from the heyday of Call of Duty. Some are calling it a CoD killer, but you need to be able to kill your enemies in-game first before that becomes a reality.

Now that the game is back for a Server Test beta weekend, it’s more important than ever to know what’s good to use before the game eventually, finally, releases in full on consoles and PC.

Here are the best loadouts to use in XDefiant so far.

Best loadouts in XDefiant

The best loadout in XDefiant depends on what your playstyle is. Assault players may like to sit back and strike from a distance with accuracy, while SMG players love to run and gun and play the objective. Or maybe you enjoy killing from afar with sniper rifles that feel reminiscent of early CoD titles. We’ve got something for everyone here.

Here are the best loadouts for some of the early favorite weapons in Ubisoft’s FPS.

Best Assault loadout in XDefiant

This loadout and specific weapon is excellent for AR players who want to anchor down a position overlooking an objective point in modes like Domination or Occupy.

ACR 6.8

Highly accurate and deadly at range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Recon

Recon Front Rail: Handstop

Handstop Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

The go-to, the money-maker, the all-time great. The ACR is a dominant force in XDefiant.

M4

This is about as classic as it gets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Chrome-lined

Chrome-lined Front Rail: Tactical

Tactical Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Stock: Padded

While not as strong as the ACR, the M4 offers a solid alternative for those who are fans of the classic AR.

Best SMG loadout in XDefiant

If you prefer to get up close and personal, these SMG loadouts are for you. XDefiant’s movement is twitchy and fast, and these SMGs will have you in your enemy’s face and scoring points on the objective.

MP7

You know it, you love it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Front Rail: Tactical

Tactical Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Grip Tape

Grip Tape Stock: Padded

MP5A2

Quicker than you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip

Lightweight Grip Stock: Removed

Best sniper loadout in XDefiant

Snipers will feel right at home in XDefiant. While the maps aren’t huge or suited too well for sniping, players are able to quickscope with the right set of attachments to help exemplify those old-school montage days.

Here’s a solid sniper loadout to have some fun with in XDefiant.

TAC-50

This one just feels right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Stabilizing

Stabilizing Optics: Sniper Scope or Variable Scope

Sniper Scope or Variable Scope Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Fabric

Fabric Stock: Reinforced

Best LMG loadout in XDefiant

If big magazines are your thing, try out this RPK build.

RPK

Hold down the trigger on your foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

Heavy Grip Stock: Precision

The best shotgun loadout in XDefiant

Everyone has that one friend who has to abuse shotguns in every FPS. If you don’t have that friend, it’s because you are that friend.

M870

Look at those stat buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Chrome-lined

Chrome-lined Front Rail: PEQ-15

PEQ-15 Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Lightweight

This article will be updated with more and updated loadouts with each update in XDefiant.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more