The best guns and loadouts in XDefiant

Load up with these loadouts for some Ws.
Published: Apr 19, 2024 12:16 pm

Gamers everywhere are quenching their thirst for some classic run-and-gun FPS gameplay with XDefiant, the new free-to-play shooter from Ubisoft that uses the publisher’s massive catalog of games and worlds.

Inspired by and using characters and environments from franchises like Splinter Cell, The Division, Far Cry, and more, XDefiant takes heavy influence from the heyday of Call of Duty. Some are calling it a CoD killer, but you need to be able to kill your enemies in-game first before that becomes a reality.

Now that the game is back for a Server Test beta weekend, it’s more important than ever to know what’s good to use before the game eventually, finally, releases in full on consoles and PC.

Here are the best loadouts to use in XDefiant so far.

Best loadouts in XDefiant

The best loadout in XDefiant depends on what your playstyle is. Assault players may like to sit back and strike from a distance with accuracy, while SMG players love to run and gun and play the objective. Or maybe you enjoy killing from afar with sniper rifles that feel reminiscent of early CoD titles. We’ve got something for everyone here.

Here are the best loadouts for some of the early favorite weapons in Ubisoft’s FPS.

Best Assault loadout in XDefiant

This loadout and specific weapon is excellent for AR players who want to anchor down a position overlooking an objective point in modes like Domination or Occupy.

ACR 6.8

A screenshot of the best ACR build in XDefiant.
Highly accurate and deadly at range. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Recon
  • Front Rail: Handstop
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

The go-to, the money-maker, the all-time great. The ACR is a dominant force in XDefiant.

M4

A screenshot of the best M4 loadout in XDefiant.
This is about as classic as it gets. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Chrome-lined
  • Front Rail: Tactical
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Stock: Padded

While not as strong as the ACR, the M4 offers a solid alternative for those who are fans of the classic AR.

Best SMG loadout in XDefiant

If you prefer to get up close and personal, these SMG loadouts are for you. XDefiant’s movement is twitchy and fast, and these SMGs will have you in your enemy’s face and scoring points on the objective.

MP7

A screenshot of the best MP7 loadout and build in XDefiant.
You know it, you love it. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Front Rail: Tactical
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Grip Tape
  • Stock: Padded

MP5A2

A screenshot of the best MP5A2 loadout in XDefiant.
Quicker than you. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Front Rail: Superlight
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip
  • Stock: Removed

Best sniper loadout in XDefiant

Snipers will feel right at home in XDefiant. While the maps aren’t huge or suited too well for sniping, players are able to quickscope with the right set of attachments to help exemplify those old-school montage days.

Here’s a solid sniper loadout to have some fun with in XDefiant.

TAC-50

A screenshot of the best sniper rifle loadout for the TAC-50 in XDefiant.
This one just feels right. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Stabilizing
  • Optics: Sniper Scope or Variable Scope
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Fabric
  • Stock: Reinforced

Best LMG loadout in XDefiant

If big magazines are your thing, try out this RPK build.

RPK

Hold down the trigger on your foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Front Rail: Superlight
  • Optics: Reflex
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Rear Grip: Heavy Grip
  • Stock: Precision

The best shotgun loadout in XDefiant

Everyone has that one friend who has to abuse shotguns in every FPS. If you don’t have that friend, it’s because you are that friend.

M870

A screenshot of the best M870 build in XDefiant.
Look at those stat buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Muzzle: Barrel Extender
  • Barrel: Chrome-lined
  • Front Rail: PEQ-15
  • Rear Grip: Quick Draw
  • Stock: Lightweight

This article will be updated with more and updated loadouts with each update in XDefiant.

