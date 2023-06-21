Battle royales and hero shooters are fun, but sometimes you just can’t beat a good, old-fashioned arena shooter to recapture the glory days of old.

It’s no secret that XDefiant is trying to feed on the nostalgia from fans of shooters like the Call of Duty titles of the past. And some of that magic and nostalgia is within the weapons themselves, like the classic ACR 6.8.

Fans of the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 will likely have deep, powerful memories of dominating online lobbies with this gun. It’s back in XDefiant under the same name, and it’s already a favorite weapon among players everywhere.

XDefiant will add new weapons and attachments to the game over time, but in the earliest days of Ubisoft’s shooter, the ACR 6.8 is the cream of the crop when it comes to the Assault archetype of weapons that can be wielded.

Here’s the best build and loadout to use for one of the all-time favorite assault rifles in FPS history, the ACR.

Best ACR build in XDefiant

Barrel: Recon

Recon Front Rail: Handstop

Handstop Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

This is a strong, solid overall build for the ACR 6.8, and I’ve found a lot of success with the AR playstyle while using it. I like this grouping of attachments to really lean into the ACR’s long-range capabilities, upping its accuracy in a big way.

You’ll be taking a huge hit with mobility here, but running and gunning with an assault rifle like the ACR 6.8 is asking for trouble in XDefiant’s twitchy FPS world. It’s possible you’ll end up having a bad time up close with this build, so keep your distance and hold down sightlines and objectives from afar.

The ACR 6.8’s description in-game warns to “watch out for horizontal recoil,” so that’s the main thing I focused on with this build, especially with the Heavy Grip attachment, which will help out in that department with a 2.5 percent buff.

I like to sit back and pick off enemies from a distance with this loadout, supporting my objective-playing teammates with suppressing fire from the ACR 6.8’s deadly accuracy.

Don’t be surprised if you get out-gunned by a slippery SMG user, so try to keep yourselves in situations where you’ll be safe from that kind of assault.

