All playable factions in XDefiant and their abilities

Ubisoft’s new arena shooter takes some inspiration from other shooters on the market and from Ubisoft itself. XDefiant’s playable factions all hail from the developers’ games, ranging from the revolutionaries of Far Cry 6 to the hardy Cleaners from The Division 2—with spec ops soldiers, hackers, and spies in between.

XDefiant’s factions function similarly to classes. Each faction has its own abilities: one passive, a choice between two different active abilities, and an ultimate ability, called an ‘ultra.’ Each class’ kit makes them adept at a certain role. Players can only bring one of the two abilities to a fight, but they can easily change their abilities, factions, and even weapon loadouts quickly during a match. Factions don’t restrict loadout usage, either, so pick the one that feels closer to your playstyle—and don’t be afraid to swap if it isn’t working.

Having a team with all factions represented means your team will be prepared for almost any scenario. Consider filling the gaps when selecting your faction to avoid leaving your team at a disadvantage.

Here are all the factions in XDefiant and their abilities, according to the game’s official page.

All faction abilities in XDefiant

Though each faction has its own kit, they’re all deadly in their own right, and there’s a choice and a loadout for most playstyles. For the time being, the factions stem from Far Cry 6, Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, The Division, and Watch Dogs 2.

Libertad

These revolutionaries from the Caribbean island of Yara hail straight from Far Cry 6, and they’re the most healing-focused class in XDefiant. Libertad revolutionaries can easily heal themselves and nearby allies through all of their abilities, making them a great pick for anyone who wants to directly support their team.

All Libertad faction abilities in XDefiant

Médico Supremo (Ultra): The Médico backpack provides a large health and healing boost for a limited time.

The Médico backpack provides a large health and healing boost for a limited time. El Remédio (Ability): Launch a revitalizing gas canister that heals friendlies until destroyed or canceled.

Launch a revitalizing gas canister that heals friendlies until destroyed or canceled. Biovida Boost (Ability): A fortifying wave boosts total health and regen for you and nearby allies.

A fortifying wave boosts total health and regen for you and nearby allies. Espíritu de Libertad (Passive): The contagious spirit of freedom slowly heals you and nearby allies.

Phantoms

XDefiant’s spec ops team brings utility in the form of technological gadgets and some firepower. These ex-Ghosts from Ghost Recon Phantoms are the closest offering to a tank in XDefiant, and they excel at battlefield control, using shields and barriers to defend a location—and their allies.

All Phantom faction abilities in XDefiant

Aegis (Ultra): A spherical plasma shield combined with an electro-scattergun for close-quarters combat.

A spherical plasma shield combined with an electro-scattergun for close-quarters combat. Mag Barrier (Ability): An electromagnetic barrier blocks incoming enemy fire and grenades.

An electromagnetic barrier blocks incoming enemy fire and grenades. Blitz Shield (Ability): Equip a tactical shield. Press the Melee button for a shield bash.

Equip a tactical shield. Press the Melee button for a shield bash. Hardened (Passive): Health increased as a result of tailored gene therapies.

Echelon

Leaning into the role of the stealthy assassin, Splinter Cell’s Echelon faction is all about getting the drop on enemies—mostly because they can’t see you. Echelon characters are hidden from enemies’ minimaps and will also use some subterfuge to outsmart and outgun their opponents.

All Echelon faction abilities in XDefiant

Sonar Goggles (Ultra): Reveal enemies and hunt them down with the classic Third Echelon 5.7 pistol.

Reveal enemies and hunt them down with the classic Third Echelon 5.7 pistol. Intel Suit (Ability): Shares the location of nearby enemies with your team.

Shares the location of nearby enemies with your team. Digital Ghillie Suit (Ability): Renders the agent nearly invisible. Movement and aiming reduce the effect.

Renders the agent nearly invisible. Movement and aiming reduce the effect. Low Profile (Passive): Agent does not appear on enemy minimaps.

Cleaners

The Division 2’s Cleaners used fire to sanitize the city of New York, and that’s exactly what they bring to XDefiant The official website refers to them as “damage-dealing specialists,” and it’s hard to argue with the sheer volume of damage-dealing abilities in their kit. Kindle your inner incendiary with this faction and, if you’re in a pinch, use your ultimate to call in the Purifier—a heavy-duty flamethrower that will surely make your enemies think twice before attacking you.

All Cleaners faction abilities in XDefiant

The Purifier (Ultra): A flamethrower ensures enemies are thoroughly sterilized.

A flamethrower ensures enemies are thoroughly sterilized. Incinerator Drone (Ability): A napalm-delivering drone burns everything in its flight path.

A napalm-delivering drone burns everything in its flight path. Firebomb (Ability): Detonate a Molotov cocktail, causing explosive damage and igniting the area.

Detonate a Molotov cocktail, causing explosive damage and igniting the area. Incendiary Rounds (Passive): Incendiary ammo inflicts extra burn damage but decreases weapon range.

DedSec

Playing as an DedSec will make you feel like you’re sneaking around like Sombra in Overwatch 2, but if you’re up for disrupting enemies, then DedSec will make you feel like the annoying Sombra that continuously hacks the enemy backline.

Watch Dogs 2’s DedSec can interfere with enemies’ HUD, hack and take control of enemy abilities, and even summon a Spiderbot to attack enemies. This faction isn’t available in the closed beta, however.

All DedSec faction abilities in XDefiant

Lockout (Ultra): Disable the enemies’ HUD, minimap, and abilities in the affected area.

Disable the enemies’ HUD, minimap, and abilities in the affected area. Hijack (Ability): Hack enemy-deployed abilities and make them your own.

Hack enemy-deployed abilities and make them your own. Spiderbot (Ability): Deploy a Spiderbot that will target and stun the nearest foe via face hug.

Deploy a Spiderbot that will target and stun the nearest foe via face hug. Fabricator (Passive): After a device is deployed, the Fabricator prints a new one.

This article will be updated with more information once new factions are made available.

