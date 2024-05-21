XDefiant: ‘Unable to Find Match – Playlist Not Found’ error explained

If you’ve been trying to jump into a game of XDefiant at launch but have been woefully unsuccessful, don’t worry—multiple users are reporting an “Unable to Find Match” error that is plaguing the servers and preventing players from jumping into the action.

This new error is popping up whenever players try to find a new match, instead greeting them with a “Playlist Not Found” notice that can’t be circumvented just yet. It’s an unfortunate error that’s stifling the game’s official launch, with thousands of complaints surfacing as the game went live.

Here is everything we know about XDefiant‘s Unable to Find Match – Playlist Not Found error.

What is the Unable to Find Match – Playlist Not Found error in XDefiant?

An unfortunate setback. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there isn’t a straight explanation from Ubisoft yet, XDefiant‘s Unable to Find Match – Playlist Not Found error is connected to server issues that are currently affecting most players jumping into the game. The developers have, however, already addressed the issue, and are working on a fix that should go live soon.

This isn’t the only issue that is affecting XDefiant, though. There are multiple reports of the Uniform 01 error popping up for players, which is when a system is unable to reach the official Ubisoft servers. Luckily for gamers, there are a few fixes you can try to rectify this problem so you can try to jump into the action again.

