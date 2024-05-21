How to fix Practice Zone not working in XDefiant

XDefiant offers a fully fledged Practice Zone for you to hone your skills. But the mode is not cooperating as it should for players.

Before setting foot into real combat with XDefiant players, a good practice is a sure-fire way to make sure your gun is firing on all cylinders. The Practice Zone is the perfect remedy if you’ve got twitchy fingers that need warming up.

The Practice Zone is a solid arena to get your abilities up to scratch, so let’s find out everything we know about its availability in XDefiant.

Can you play Practice Zone in XDefiant?

I want to practice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the time being, Practice Zone is unavailable in XDefiant, and there’s no way of activating it in the first-person shooter.

Bizarrely, the Practice Zone is locked out in XDefiant‘s game mode menu. Sitting next to the Ranked (Trial Run) playlist option, the Practice Zone cannot be selected, and it could remain like that for some time yet.

Ubisoft has yet to comment on why Practice Zone is not available to use right now, nor has it indicated when the game mode is set to become unlocked and ready to engage with. Presumable, the main focus is keeping the server status healthy, ridding XDefiant of errors, like the Uniform 01 error, and ensuring the main gameplay is fun and operational.

Keep checking back as we find out the latest on XDefiant‘s Practice Zone and when it goes live. If you’re able to find games though, make sure you have the best graphics settings enabled.

