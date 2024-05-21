XDefiant agents go to battle in an arena.
XDefiant

Best XDefiant graphics settings for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

When skills match, the best XDefiant settings can make a difference.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: May 21, 2024

XDefiant is a competitive game where you can give yourself a slight edge with the best graphics settings. Whether you’re on PS5, Xbox, or PC, milliseconds can be the difference combat, so competitive players strive to increase their odds of success through various means.

Though I play various games these days on high graphics settings, I turn into a fierce competitor in competitive titles like XDefiant. This means using the best settings to improve performance in the game, resulting in more FPS in XDefiant.

Best XDefiant settings for performance and FPS

An XDefiant operator stands with his arms raised.
P.M.M. (Performance Matters Most) Image via Ubisoft

The following settings were customized for players looking to get the highest FPS on XDefiant.

Gameplay Settings:
Field of View:120
ADS Field of View:Consistent
Video Settings:
Display Mode:Fullscreen
Resolution:1920×1080 (or native)
Refresh Rate:Native monitor refresh rate
Enable Reduced Latency:Yes
NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency:Enabled
Brightness:12
Contrast:13
Graphics Settings:
Enable DX12 Renderer:Yes
HDR:Off
Graphics Quality:Custom
V-Sync:Off
Framerate Limit:On / This should match your monitor’s refresh rate
Shadow Quality:Low
Spot Shadows:Low
Spot Shadow Resolution:Low
Contact Shadows:Off
Resolution Scale:100 percent (you can lower it down to 85 percent for even more frames)
Sharpening:Nine
Particle Detail:Low
Volumetric Fog:Low
Reflection Quality:Low
Local Reflection Quality:Low
Vegetation Quality:Low
Subsurface Scattering:On
Parallax Mapping:Yes
Ambient Occlusion:Low
Object Detail:50
Extra Streaming Distance:Five
Lens Flare:Off
Water Quality:Low
Chromatic Aberration:Off
High-Resolution Sky Textures:No
Terrain Quality:Medium

Best XDefiant settings for graphics quality

Screenshot of the cover art for XDefiant
There’s a fine line between performance and quality. Image via Ubisoft

The XDefiant settings below aim to optimize the performances and quality ratio, meaning the layout tries to deliver a decent visual experience while sacrificing as little performance as possible.

  • Gameplay Settings:
    • Field of View: 120
    • ADS Field of View: Consistent
  • Video Settings:
    • Display Mode: Fullscreen
    • Resolution: 1920×1080 or your monitor’s native resolution.
    • Refresh Rate: Set this to your monitor’s native refresh rate.
    • Enable Reduced Latency: Yes
    • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
    • Brightness: 12
    • Contrast: 12
  • Graphics Settings:
    • Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes
    • HDR: Off
    • Graphics Quality: Custom
    • V-Sync: Off
    • Framerate Limit: On / Set this to your monitor’s native refresh rate.
    • Shadow Quality: Medium
    • Spot Shadows: Medium
    • Spot Shadow Resolution: Medium
    • Contact Shadows: Low
    • Resolution Scale: 100 percent
    • Sharpening: Eight
    • Particle Detail: Medium
    • Volumetric Fog: Medium
    • Reflection Quality: Medium
    • Local Reflection Quality: Medium
    • Vegetation Quality: Low
    • Subsurface Scattering: On
    • Parallax Mapping: Yes
    • Ambient Occlusion: High
    • Object Detail: 100
    • Extra Streaming Distance: Five
    • Lens Flare: Off
    • Water Quality: Low
    • Chromatic Aberration: Off
    • High-Resolution Sky Textures: No
    • Terrain Quality: High

While there’s a lot to customize on PC, there’s only so much you can do on consoles. However, even the best XDefiant controller settings should be enough to give you an advantage on the field.

