Best XDefiant graphics settings for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

XDefiant is a competitive game where you can give yourself a slight edge with the best graphics settings. Whether you’re on PS5, Xbox, or PC, milliseconds can be the difference combat, so competitive players strive to increase their odds of success through various means.
Though I play various games these days on high graphics settings, I turn into a fierce competitor in competitive titles like XDefiant. This means using the best settings to improve performance in the game, resulting in more FPS in XDefiant.
Best XDefiant settings for performance and FPS
The following settings were customized for players looking to get the highest FPS on XDefiant.
|Gameplay Settings:
|Field of View:
|120
|ADS Field of View:
|Consistent
|Video Settings:
|Display Mode:
|Fullscreen
|Resolution:
|1920×1080 (or native)
|Refresh Rate:
|Native monitor refresh rate
|Enable Reduced Latency:
|Yes
|NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency:
|Enabled
|Brightness:
|12
|
|Contrast:
|13
|Graphics Settings:
|Enable DX12 Renderer:
|Yes
|HDR:
|Off
|Graphics Quality:
|Custom
|V-Sync:
|Off
|Framerate Limit:
|On / This should match your monitor’s refresh rate
|Shadow Quality:
|Low
|Spot Shadows:
|Low
|Spot Shadow Resolution:
|Low
|
|Contact Shadows:
|Off
|Resolution Scale:
|100 percent (you can lower it down to 85 percent for even more frames)
|Sharpening:
|Nine
|Particle Detail:
|Low
|Volumetric Fog:
|Low
|Reflection Quality:
|Low
|Local Reflection Quality:
|Low
|Vegetation Quality:
|Low
|Subsurface Scattering:
|On
|Parallax Mapping:
|Yes
|Ambient Occlusion:
|Low
|Object Detail:
|50
|Extra Streaming Distance:
|Five
|Lens Flare:
|Off
|Water Quality:
|Low
|Chromatic Aberration:
|Off
|High-Resolution Sky Textures:
|No
|Terrain Quality:
|Medium
Best XDefiant settings for graphics quality
The XDefiant settings below aim to optimize the performances and quality ratio, meaning the layout tries to deliver a decent visual experience while sacrificing as little performance as possible.
- Graphics Settings:
- Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes
- HDR: Off
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Limit: On / Set this to your monitor’s native refresh rate.
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Shadows: Medium
- Spot Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Low
- Resolution Scale: 100 percent
- Sharpening: Eight
- Particle Detail: Medium
- Volumetric Fog: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Local Reflection Quality: Medium
- Vegetation Quality: Low
- Subsurface Scattering: On
- Parallax Mapping: Yes
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Object Detail: 100
- Extra Streaming Distance: Five
- Lens Flare: Off
- Water Quality: Low
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- High-Resolution Sky Textures: No
- Terrain Quality: High
While there’s a lot to customize on PC, there’s only so much you can do on consoles. However, even the best XDefiant controller settings should be enough to give you an advantage on the field.