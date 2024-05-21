Best XDefiant graphics settings for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

XDefiant is a competitive game where you can give yourself a slight edge with the best graphics settings. Whether you’re on PS5, Xbox, or PC, milliseconds can be the difference combat, so competitive players strive to increase their odds of success through various means.

Though I play various games these days on high graphics settings, I turn into a fierce competitor in competitive titles like XDefiant. This means using the best settings to improve performance in the game, resulting in more FPS in XDefiant.

Best XDefiant settings for performance and FPS

P.M.M. (Performance Matters Most)

The following settings were customized for players looking to get the highest FPS on XDefiant.

Gameplay Settings: Field of View: 120 ADS Field of View: Consistent Video Settings: Display Mode: Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080 (or native) Refresh Rate: Native monitor refresh rate Enable Reduced Latency: Yes NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled Brightness: 12 Contrast: 13 Graphics Settings: Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes HDR: Off Graphics Quality: Custom V-Sync: Off Framerate Limit: On / This should match your monitor’s refresh rate Shadow Quality: Low Spot Shadows: Low Spot Shadow Resolution: Low Contact Shadows: Off Resolution Scale: 100 percent (you can lower it down to 85 percent for even more frames) Sharpening: Nine Particle Detail: Low Volumetric Fog: Low Reflection Quality: Low Local Reflection Quality: Low Vegetation Quality: Low Subsurface Scattering: On Parallax Mapping: Yes Ambient Occlusion: Low Object Detail: 50 Extra Streaming Distance: Five Lens Flare: Off Water Quality: Low Chromatic Aberration: Off High-Resolution Sky Textures: No Terrain Quality: Medium

Best XDefiant settings for graphics quality

There's a fine line between performance and quality.

The XDefiant settings below aim to optimize the performances and quality ratio, meaning the layout tries to deliver a decent visual experience while sacrificing as little performance as possible.

Gameplay Settings: Field of View: 120 ADS Field of View: Consistent

Video Settings: Display Mode: Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080 or your monitor’s native resolution. Refresh Rate: Set this to your monitor’s native refresh rate. Enable Reduced Latency: Yes NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled Brightness: 12 Contrast: 12

Graphics Settings: Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes HDR: Off Graphics Quality: Custom V-Sync: Off Framerate Limit: On / Set this to your monitor’s native refresh rate. Shadow Quality: Medium Spot Shadows: Medium Spot Shadow Resolution: Medium Contact Shadows: Low Resolution Scale: 100 percent Sharpening: Eight Particle Detail: Medium Volumetric Fog: Medium Reflection Quality: Medium Local Reflection Quality: Medium Vegetation Quality: Low Subsurface Scattering: On Parallax Mapping: Yes Ambient Occlusion: High Object Detail: 100 Extra Streaming Distance: Five Lens Flare: Off Water Quality: Low Chromatic Aberration: Off High-Resolution Sky Textures: No Terrain Quality: High



While there’s a lot to customize on PC, there’s only so much you can do on consoles. However, even the best XDefiant controller settings should be enough to give you an advantage on the field.

