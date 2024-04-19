The best XDefiant controller settings

First-person shooter gamers may have found an all-new addiction in XDefiant, the new FPS game from Ubisoft.

XDefiant features all of the coolest characters and settings from several Ubisoft franchises, including The Division, Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and more. But it will feel most familiar to players of classic titles in the Call of Duty franchise, which makes sense because the development team features many former CoD creators and even ex-CoD pros like Patrick “ACHES” Price.

As CoD has been a popular entry for players who enjoy their FPS games on controller, so too is XDefiant. The game feels great on a controller, and there’s a lot of fun to be had with it no matter what platform you play on.

Here are the best settings to run with if you’re playing XDefiant on controller.

Best controller settings in XDefiant

Take aim. Image via Ubisoft

Button Layout: Brawler

This will come down to personal preference, but I’ve always been a fan of having my melee attack on Circle or B, with Crouch assigned to my right stick. XDefiant offers several options for button layouts, so find which one matches how you like to play.

Stick Layout: Default

Again, this is a setting that boils down to how you like to play. XDefiant offers options for lefty players and for those who like to use their left stick to look and strafe.

Aim Assist: Standard

The only other option here is to turn aim assist off, which is not recommended.

0 Aim Response Curve Type: Standard

Your Aim Response Curve Type depends on your experience in FPS games, with Standard being the base recommendation. Linear is meant for players who like a bit less assistance, and S-Type is built for those who are always on the move.

It’s always a bit nicer to have some more sensitivity while aiming.

Invert Horizontal Axis: No

No Invert Vertical Axis: No

Do you play inverted? Then switch these up. If not, keep moving along the list.

Sensitivity is another big one when it comes to player preference. The default settings are at 25 each, but your mileage may vary depending on how you like to play FPS titles. Raise it up a bit to begin with and adjust from there.

Dead Zone inputs should only be adjusted if your controller is experiencing stick drift, at which point you should raise the Dead Zone number up a bit. Don’t mess with the Speed Multiplier, either, unless you like that setting.

This is entirely dependent on if you are one of those gamers who inverts their controls. Yes, they do exist. But I and most gamers keep this off.

Controller Vibration: On

This has minimal effect on gameplay and will come down to whether or not you want that sort of physical feedback within your controller.

