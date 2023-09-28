XDefiant PC specs: Minimum requirements

While we don’t have a concrete release date for XDefiant yet, it is likely releasing sometime over the next couple of months. As such, you want to ensure your PC is ready to handle Ubisoft’s new blockbuster first-person shooter.

The minimum requirements for XDefiant have not changed since the open beta took place over the summer of 2023. However, if you didn’t play the beta or perhaps got a new PC, then you need to see the specifications list to make sure you have the proper hardware to run the game smoothly.

I have also included the recommended PC requirements for XDefiant further down for if you happen to surpass the minimum requirements.

XDefiant minimum PC requirements

The developers have specified the minimum requirements allow you to achieve 60 frames per second at 1920x1080p resolution with the “Low” graphics preset in the in-game settings. Basically, if you just meet the minimum specs, your game won’t look great, but it will run as smoothly as it would on a console.

Here are the exact minimum requirements for XDefiant:

Operating system : Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz RAM : 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)

: 8 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card : AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB)

: AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB) Hard drive : 65GB available storage

: 65GB available storage DirectX version: DirectX 11 and DirectX 12

These specs are terrific news for XDefiant players on PC, as the hardware listed is nearly a decade old at this point. The processors are considered low-end while the graphics cards are some of the most popular budget cards on the market.

Related How to take part in the XDefiant Public Test Session

Moreover, players will only need the standard eight GB of RAM and 65GB on a hard drive, meaning that an SSD is not required to play. However, if you have the ability to download XDefiant on an SSD, I highly recommend going this route, as it will make your game load much faster compared to a hard drive.

If your PC exceeds these requirements, you can also check out the recommended specs:

Operating system : Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz RAM : 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card : AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB)

: AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) Hard drive : 65GB available storage (SSD recommended)

: 65GB available storage (SSD recommended) DirectX version: DirectX 11 and DirectX 12

As you can see, the only real change in the recommended specs is doubling the required RAM and buffing up the GPU ever so slightly. These specs will give players 60 FPS at 1080p with “High” settings enabled.

Anything beyond the minimum and recommended specs allows you to achieve a higher FPS or possibly bump up their resolution to 1440p.

The devs have also stipulated laptop GPUs will work as long as they meet the requirements of their desktop counterparts. We’re not sure when you can test out your rig on the full version of XDefiant, but hopefully, it’s not too much longer.

About the author