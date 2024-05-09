How much will XDefiant cost?

XDefiant is shaping up to be the biggest and most important shooter of 2024, and Ubisoft’s FPS rival can make a huge statement with its price tag.

Taking Call of Duty head-on is no mean feat, but XDefiant is looking to remain defiant in its pursuit of first-person shooter superiority. For years, COD has fended off competitors in the genre, laying waste to other superstars such as Battlefield—and XDefiant is looking to disturb the equilibrium.

The cost of XDefiant could be a big factor in how successful the new IP ends up being and a contributor to its staying power.

How much is XDefiant?

Foxtrot Romeo Echo Echo. Screenshot Ubisoft

XDefiant will cost nothing at launch. It’s completely free-to-play, meaning anyone with an online connection and an applicable format can play XDefiant.

Unlike Activision Blizzard’s premium release price tags for annual Call of Duty releases, XDefiant is launching in a F2P state. Download XDefiant once it goes live from your storefront, and when it installs and applies any necessary updates, you can play the shooter without paying a penny.

It doesn’t mean XDefiant is free of microtransactions, though. After all, revenue has to come from somewhere, so while you don’t need to stump up any cash, the option to purchase cosmetics, bundles, and Season Passes is sure to be rife in the XDefiant store—but this is sure to be entirely optional.

There’s a ton of hype for XDefiant after several years of development and the project led by former COD developers. Get a headstart on all things XDefiant by checking its playable factions and the best guns and loadouts we used in the beta to see if they carry over their dominance into the full release.

