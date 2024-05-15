How to unmute Emotes in Clash Royale

When you’re facing off against an opponent in Clash Royale, there will be moments where you’ll want to communicate whether you’re getting stomped, dominating your enemy, or its a close match with no clear winner in sight.

Emotes are a great way to express yourself in a fast and quirky manner, but sometimes, you can mute them while you’re swapping around some of your settings. As a result, you won’t be able to send emotes to your opponents and they won’t be able to send any in return. There is, however, a quick way to turn these emotes on and off while in the heat of battle on your mobile or PC.

Here is how to quickly unmute Emotes in Clash Royale.

Unmuting Emotes in Clash Royale

To unmute emotes in Clash Royale, you must click the speech bubble in the bottom-left corner with the three dots. This will open up your emote and communication menu, which should show a whole slew of different emotes and quick communication that you can send to your opponent.

On the left of the four emotes, there should be a speech bubble with a checkmark or cancel symbol in it, which is how you mute and unmute the emotes. To ensure emotes are active, make sure that the cancel symbol is visible in this speech bubble. If you click this bubble, however, you will mute emotes and will need to click it again to re-activate them for your game.

