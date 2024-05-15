Can you play Clash of Clans and Clash Royale on PC? – Answered

Clash Royale and Clash of Clans are two of Supercell’s biggest mobile titles, but are there any options available for players wanting to play on alternative platforms like PC?

With other games, like Marvel Snap, being ported to PC and other mobile games having multiplatform releases to increase their audience, you have to wonder if Clash Royale and Clash of Clans are also available to play on PC in some form.

How to play Clash of Clans and Clash Royale on PC

Yes, you can play Clash of Clans and Clash Royale on PC using Google Play Games, a beta application you can download to play certain games on the Google Play Store on PC instead of mobile.

After downloading the application, signing in, and finding and downloading both mobile games, you can play both using a keyboard and mouse. The gameplay is the same as it would be on mobile, and if you have a Supercell ID, you can log into your game on both platforms and share any progress or saves you have made.

Just a word of warning: You can’t log in to the game on both devices simultaneously, and launching the game on a PC disconnects you from mobile and vice versa. Currently, The client is only for Windows devices, so there is no way to play the games on Mac and Linux.

Other than that, the games work flawlessly and are a great alternative for people who prefer playing games on their PC over a mobile device or if their phone can no longer run either game.

