How to unlock the Savage Gauntlet game mode in Exoprimal

The Savage Gauntlet is a more difficult challenge for Exoprimal players in the endgame.

Exoprimal launched with plenty of content for players to sink their teeth into and more is on the way in the Savage Gauntlet game mode.

The Savage Gauntlet is designed as a more difficult challenge for Exoprimal players in the endgame, providing a harder challenge and a different sort of battle with other players.

While Exoprimal’s Dino Survival mode sees teams of five go head-to-head directly, often with PvP combat included, the fight with other players in the Savage Gauntlet is instead time-based.

Players combine in groups of five to tackle special missions, competing against rival players from across the globe for the fastest clear time.

Each week, the rules change to offer a different type of challenge and fans looking for a harder experience in Exoprimal will likely be wondering how to unlock the Savage Gauntlet game mode.

How to unlock Savage Gauntlet in Exoprimal

A new type of challenge. Image via Capcom

The Savage Gauntlet game mode in Exoprimal releases for all players on July 28, two weeks after the game’s initial launch.

On July 28, a title update will add the Savage Gauntlet game mode into Exoprimal, meaning players will not need to do anything specifically to unlock access to the new challenge.

Savage Gauntlet is part of Exoprimal’s season one offerings and is followed by the introduction of Alpha variants for the 10 exosuits in the game on Aug. 16.

Season one in Exoprimal runs until Oct. 12, with each season in the game lasting for three months and providing fresh content for players.

