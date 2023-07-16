Full Exoprimal road map: Upcoming content, modes, and content

Capcom has dabbled in live service titles before, mostly in the form of Monster Hunter and some fighting games like Street Fighter, but Exoprimal is a different beast. And to tame a beast like this, the developers needed a roadmap for future content to share.

Exoprimal is Capcom’s first true approach to a multiplayer-first shooter that has a focus on building a sizable online community through frequent content drops and updates.

The base game was already fairly expansive when it launched on July 14, but Capcom is aware that keeping players around long-term requires attention to detail and clear communication on what new features will be coming in future expansions. As a result, the developers have already promised to keep frequently sharing a list of upcoming content coming to Exoprimal—whether it be new game modes, collaborations with other properties, or more exosuits to pilot.

Capcom has been taking this approach to its recent online-centric titles, also revealing its roadmap for Street Fighter 6 DLC ahead of time.

Exoprimal DLC roadmap: Full list of upcoming content, modes, and more

A look at what is to come for Exoprimal.

Following Exoprimal’s launch on July 14, Capcom detailed a general overview of the first three seasons of content for the game, which spans through Season Three in January 2024.

A full list of content available in each of those seasons has not been shared, though it does give fans an early look at some of the areas Capcom is focusing on for the next six months or so of development.

Season One is technically the launch season, having gone live with the game on July 14. A new PvE game mode called Savage Gauntlet designed for “late-game” progress along with higher ranking rewards and rankings will be added on July 28 as a free update.

On Aug. 17, Exoprimal will get its first major title update and introduce 10 Alpha exosuit variants to the playable roster.

Alpha exosuits will feature new weapons and other changes to the skills and abilities used by the base models that were in the game at launch, giving players flexibility in using their preferred classes. Additional changes to online content and game modes will be shared closer to launch, but Capcom has noted both Dino Survival and Savage Gauntlet will be updated.

Season Two doesn’t have a set release date yet, only a targeted “mid-October” timeframe. This will be the season most players keep an eye on since it will feature the first “Capcom Collaboration” by adding in Street Fighter 6-themed content.

We have already seen a Robo Ryu and Robo Guile skin teased, which will likely be applicable to select exosuit types. A Hadoken emote was also shown in the announcement trailer.

Along with the first collaboration, a new Ocean Platform map, rigs, modules, and more will be added. This includes a “Final Mission,” which Capcom is hiding away for the time being.

A look at the new alternate exosuits.

This is the furthest out Capcom has shared details for Exoprimal so far, confirming a January 2024 launch for Season Three.

From here, you can see a pattern for Exoprimal that might take influence from Monster Hunter, as the game is adding a Neo Triceratops boss to the mix—similar to how MH tends to add variants for its monsters that players can hunt for better, harder to obtain gear.

That is fitting since Season Three will also see the inclusion of Capcom Collab 2, featuring Monster Hunter content. This should feature plenty of amazing weapon and exosuit designs based on monsters and gear from Capcom’s most successful live-service franchise.

The exosuit lineup will also get another addition, with 10 Beta variants being released and switching up the ways players can approach each class once again.

Additional info about the Exoprimap post-launch roadmap will be shared as details become available.

