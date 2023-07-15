Get ready to leap into the fray with your class of choice.

Exoprimal is a new type of combat title that will have players piloting various exosuits to battle dinosaurs and other creatures across a number of combat situations and game modes. Each exosuit not only has a specific role but also exclusive abilities and skills that are available to their pilots.

Because this is a class-based type of multiplayer game, players will need to work together and pick classes that fit their own playstyle while also complimenting the team’s overall composition. That means learning which exosuits you like and how their abilities work is key to dominating the battlefield.

In total, there are three primary roles that an exosuits fills—Assault, Tank, and Support. At launch, there are a total of 10 classes split between those roles, with more exosuits to be added in the future in order to fill that lineup out even further.

Once you choose an exosuit, you are locked into that class’s abilities and skills until you swap over to a different one, which leads to players needing to learn multiple exosuit kits in order to perform their best in multiple scenarios. So, before you suit up, here is a full guide to each exosuit’s abilities and specific skills.

Exoprimal exosuit abilities and exclusive skills, explained

Every exosuit has different abilities and skills, mostly based on the role it falls into and the specific type of playstyle it is built for.

Each Exosuit has a Basic Skill tied to the class, various weapon options, and an Overdrive ability that acts as a super move to deal lots of damage or impact the battle through alternate effects.

Don’t expect every class in a role to play the same, and be prepared to pivot depending on your team’s composition and needs. I personally prefer playing Tank, but when we don’t have Support, I am willing to make the swap so we don’t end up being overwhelmed with no way to heal up.

You can also add some versatility to each build with different Rigs, or items that provide different weapons as an alternate option to any exosuit such as a long-range cannon, but that has nothing to do with the base loadout for each class.

Deadeye exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Arguably the most basic class that is open to every player, the Deadeye has a number of skills specifically tailored to let players deal out damage from various distances with ease of focus.

Main Weapon: Ravager Assault rifle with a rapid-fire trigger.

Basic Skill: Aim Hold your non-firing trigger or right-click on the mouse to aim down sites and aim.

Active Skill: Dive Dodge Perform an evasive roll.

Active Skill: Thrust Attack A palm strike used to stun and knock back enemies. It can also be charged.

Active Skill: Rifle Grenade Fire an explosive round from your rifle.

Overdrive: Cluster Salvo Fully unleashes multiple heavy weapons from your suit to overwhelm enemies in front of you with one big barrage.



Zephyr exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Main Weapon: Tonfa Blitz Melee weapons that allow you to quickly strike multiple enemies up close from each side.

Basic Skill: Double Jump Hitting jump after you are already in the air will let you jump again.

Active Skill: Linear Strike A tackle where Zephyr moves forward and sends enemies flying to deal damage.

Active Skill: Turbine Step Similar to the dodge roll, but more focused on evading through multiple movements.

Active Skill: Sky Kick A launching kick that can send impacted enemies into the air as a sort of stun.

Overdrive: Limiter Override Overloads the limits for the exosuit, allowing for reduced cooldowns, faster combos, and an instant heal once activated.



Barrage exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Main Weapon: Skipbomber A grenade launcher, crossbow hybrid that fires ricocheting explosives and can catch targets on fire.

Basic Skill: None No skill for general use.

Active Skill: Stun Grenade Throws a simple projectile that can stun multiple enemies at once.

Active Skill: Triple Threat Shoots three landmines in a line that can be detonated by clicking your alt-fire button.

Active Skill: Flip Dodge Uses an explosive to flip in a direction and avoid incoming attacks.

Overdrive: Burning Heart Turns your exosuit into a flying explosive after you exit it. You can steer and detonate it yourself to impact your targets.



Vigilant exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Main Weapon: Subsonic Burst Triple-shot sniper rifle with Railgun Charge capability.

Basic Skill: Railgun Charge Look down the sniper scope and charge your projectiles.

Active Skill: Vault Instantly leap to a great height to clear obstacles or dodge by clicking jump again while in the air.

Active Skill: Frost Lock A cluster shot that freezes foes on impact.

Active Skill: Stinger Shot A charge shot that fires a railgun, piercing round to cut through multiple enemies.

Overdrive: Barrel Breaker Converts energy into power, allowing for multiple Railgun Charge shots to be fired without charging.



Roadblock exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Main Weapon: Haymaker Bash your enemies with metallic fists of fury.

Basic Skill: Ballistic Wall Bring up an energy shield and hold it to protect yourself and allies from a set amount of damage.

Active Skill: Shield Blast Use your energy shield to thrust forward and knock enemies back. It gets stronger the more enemies you hit with it.

Active Skill: Skid Dodge Boost yourself in any direction to avoid damage.

Active Skill: Taunt Aggro the enemies around you to pull them away from allies or objectives.

Overdrive: Storm Drive Creates a tornado to suck in enemies as you rotate on the ground, you can then dispel the wind to launch afflicted targets.



Murasame exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Main Weapon: Kiri-Ichimonji Because your build is focused on countering, this long blade can slash from a distance.

Basic Skill: Rasetsu Stance A special stance that lets you take damage while using Vajara Counter before boosting your attack power.

Active Skill: Crescent Moon Swift forward slash that deals increased damage and aggros impacted enemies.

Active Skill: Strafe Hook A grappling hook that latches onto an area and pulls you forward, you can jump while being pulled or attack from the air.

Active Skill: Vajara Counter Defends against incoming attacks on all sides and fires back using unleashed power built up from damage.

Overdrive: Meikyo Shisui A charged slash attack that will cleave enemies in front of you.



Krieger exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Main Weapon: K-40 Repulsor Minigun Use your minigun to fire out endless bullets, but you will need to cease fire once your weapon heats up too much. Cooldown varies.

Basic Skill: Hover You can hover or boost yourself into the air by holding jump.

Active Skill: Stunlock Missles Shoot out a homing missile that can lock onto targets by holding down the fire option. Also stuns the target.

Active Skill: Thruster Dash A boosting dodge in any direction.

Active Skill: Dome Shield Drop a dome of energy that can repel smaller enemies or stun larger ones before breaking.

Overdrive: Todesregen Locks on a target and drops a large explosive into that area.



Witchdoctor exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Main Weapon: Neuro Rod An electric staff that shoots a current out and stuns enemies while dealing continuous damage.

Basic Skill: Glide Holding jump lets you glide in the direction you are angled.

Active Skill: Feed Heal allies you are targeting and boost their movement speed or steal energy from enemies to charge your attacks and slow them down.

Active Skill: Repair Leap A high-speed jump in the direction you are facing.

Active Skill: Rescue Field Circular energy field that will heal all allies within it.

Overdrive: Vital Aura Burst wave that fully heals all allies, boosts defense and slows enemies.



Skywave exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Main Weapon: Aether Lance Shoot light projectiles that will explode and either heal your allies or damage enemies.

Basic Skill: Air Supremacy Pressing jump in the air will slow your descent without needing to hold the button and can be canceled by clicking it again.

Active Skill: Optics Jammer Blind enemies and heal allies with a radio wave that shoots forward.

Active Skill: Slipstream Launches you into the air and automatically activates Air Supremacy

Active Skill: Graviton Cage Drop a gravity cluster that will pull enemies toward the set location.

Overdrive: De-Synchronize Completely stops all enemy movement within a set space by overloading your gravity control.



Nimbus exosuit abilities and exclusive skills

Main Weapon: Mars & Apollo A weapon that can swap between damage and healing modes called Rend and Mend.

Basic Skill: None No Basic Skill since all of Nimbus’ focus is on mode swapping.

Active Skill: Mode Switch Swap between Rend and Mend modes for your main weapon, will also reload automatically.

Active Skill: Holo Warp Project a moving hologram forward that can recall allies that are hit or let you teleport forward to heal nearby allies.

Active Skill: Spreadshot Fires a barrage of projectiles to heal allies or damage enemies depending on your current mode for Mars & Apollo

Overdrive: Antipode Burst A shockwave shoots out that heals allies and launches enemies away.



Depending on which exosuit you choose, you will have different experiences in combat, which is also dictated by the game mode you are playing.

