How to redeem NBA 2K23 pre-order rewards

NBA 2K23 comes in different versions. While it’ll always be the cheapest to purchase the base game, the premium versions come with essential bonuses that make them worth the purchase.

The Michael Jordan edition, for example, features bonus MyTEAM packs, tokens, and points. Players will also get to unlock additional cards and 100,000 Virtual Currency (VC), which can give them a competitive advantage in some of the game modes.

To unlock these bonuses, players will need to claim them in the game. Here’s how you can do that in their respective game modes.

How can you redeem NBA 2K23 pre-order rewards?

How to redeem MyTeam pre-order rewards in NBA 2K23?

Launch NBA 2K23.

Head over to the MyTeam game mode.

Navigate to the Pack Market.

Choose Unopened Packs.

Depending on your NBA 2K23 version, you’ll have the corresponding pack bonuses waiting in your Unopened Packs. Make sure to check the Unopened Packs section every week to open the scheduled ones as well.

How to redeem the MyCareer pre-order rewards in NBA 2K23?

Launch NBA 2K23.

Navigate to the MyCareer game mode.

Create a character and personalize it.

Go to your apartment.

Choose MyPlayer and Appearance.

Completing the steps above will allow players to unlock their pre-order rewards in MyTeam and MyCareer. 2K’s system picks up the NBA 2K23 version you have on your system and distributes the rewards accordingly. The rewards will be bound to your login details, meaning you won’t have to enter a code.