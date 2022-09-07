If they don’t know your dreams then they can’t shoot ‘em down

Every yearly release of the NBA 2K series comes with a choice of editions to pick from, and NBA 2K23 is no different. Scheduled for a Sept. 9 release, players who pre-order any edition get the pre-order bonuses, but players who purchase the special edition can get more.

The Michael Jordan edition, which costs $100, includes a huge amount of bonuses lik MyTEAM packs, points, tokens, and cards, plus 100,000 Virtual Currency and more. The Championship edition, the most expensive at $150, is only available for pre-order and includes all the above plus an MJ-themed go-kart and even a one-year subscription to NBA League Pass.

But there’s another edition that’s yet to be revealed, even a day before the game is set to launch: the Dreamer Edition with special cover athlete and recording artist J. Cole. Here’s what we know about this unique special edition of NBA 2K23.

What is the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition?

Surprisingly, there’s not a lot of information about what’s additionally included in NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition. It’s not available on Steam, either the Xbox or PlayStation store, or even the pre-order page on the NBA 2K website. Even the announcement from the NBA 2K Twitter doesn’t give the same date as the game’s release, it only says “coming this fall.”

Introducing @JColeNC as our #NBA2K23 DREAMER Edition Cover Athlete ☁️



Coming this Fall pic.twitter.com/OgtaMV735f — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 1, 2022

A press release on the NBA website for the Dreamer Edition says that the version “will be available exclusively at GameStop in the U.S. and Canada,” and only for PS5 and Xbox Series X. But there are no Dreamer Edition listings for NBA 2K23 available on GameStop currently.

While it’s not been confirmed yet, and likely won’t be until the edition becomes available for purchase or pre-order, it appears that the Dreamer Edition for NBA 2K23 is just a unique cover for the game. It’s unclear whether it will include any special bonuses or additional in-game content. J. Cole himself will be included in the base game, as a part of the MyCAREER storyline and in the official soundtrack.