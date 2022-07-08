All pre-order bonuses included in NBA 2K23

The next installment of the long-running NBA game series, NBA 2K23, is set for release on Sept. 8 for PC and consoles. 2K is bringing back the Jordan challenges in the next scheduled releaser in an homage to the 2K11 edition that served as a love letter to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The standard modes will return as well: the superstar simulator in MyCAREER, the franchise creator modes of MyGM and MyLEAGUE, and the card-collecting team builder mode that is MyTEAM.

Players who pre-order any version of the game will receive additional bonuses that can be applied to the game’s various modes.

All NBA 2K23 pre-order bonuses

Here’s the list of all the digital items included with the pre-order of any edition of NBA 2K23:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

Ten MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey

95-rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card

The bonuses include a handful of early boosts to a player’s MyTEAM squad, most notably in the 10 weekly promo packs and the 95-rated Devin Booker card. The 5,000 VC should give anyone playing MyPlayer a small head start in building out their player.

The boosts included will allow a player to increase one of their signature skills within MyPLAYER, while the Gatorade Boost gives your player a physical boost when it comes to speed and stamina.

Players can earn additional bonuses by ordering or purchasing either the Championship Edition or the Michael Jordan Edition of NBA 2K23, but those editions don’t have to be pre-ordered to get those bonuses.