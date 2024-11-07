Forgot password
The main character stands in front of three rooms with merchants inside them in Core Keeper
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Core Keeper Merchant guide: Habitable room requirements, all spawn items, and more

To get a merchant to move into your base, you need to meet the right requirements.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 02:11 pm

In Core Keeper, you’ll find several merchants around the depths who can shack up in your base. But to get them to move in, you need to build a “habitable room” and place their favorite items inside.

The survival-crafting game doesn’t exactly tell you what a habitable room is. If you’re like me, you’ve probably already tried a combination of objects. There’s a certain set of requirements you’ll need to meet when you’re building your room, though, and once you have the right furniture and design, the merchant will spawn almost instantly.

Habitable room requirements in Core Keeper

A habitable room must have the following components before a merchant will move in:

  • Walls
  • Door
  • Flooring
  • A bed
  • Torches (or other lighting)
  • The merchant’s spawn item

I’ve found that both wood and stone floors and walls will work, but I opted for wood in my own builds since it’s an easier material to come across than other options. It doesn’t need to be big, either; the rooms I have are five-by-six spaces, counting the walls. You could go even smaller if you’d like. Don’t forget to line your room with walls instead of just carving out a space in the rock, though. Merchants prefer a well-insulated room, after all.

This screenshot from Core Keeper shows readers what a habitable base is, featuring a small room with a bed, two torches, wood flooring and walls, and the merchant's item on the floor in the corner.
Even a simple room can count as habitable if you have all the necessary components. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Core Keeper merchants who can live in your base

There are a total of five merchants you can invite to stay in your base in Core Keeper. You’ll find many of these merchants after defeating a boss; the Bearded Merchant, for example, spawns after taking down Glurch the Abominous Mass. While he stays close to the area after the fight, you can get him to spawn in your base by placing the Slime Oil item you’ll receive after defeating Glurch.

Here are all the merchants who can live in your boss and how to summon them.

Merchant name and imageFavorite itemSells
The Bearded Merchant, a small humanoid creature with blue arms and a long white beard in Core Keeper
Bearded Merchant		Slime Oil – From defeating Glurch the Abominous MassTin Ore
Copper Ore
Gold Ore
Larva Meat
Shiny Larva Meat
Fiber
Scrap Parts
Curious Egg
Cloaked Merchant in Core Keeper, a NPC with glowing eyes wearing a navy cape and a long stick and lantern above his head.
Cloaked Merchant		Mysterious Idol – From defeating Ghorm the DevourerCaveling Bread
Giant Slime Summoning Idol
Ghorm Summoning Idol
Hive Mother Summoning Idol
Mechanical Part
Ancient Gemstone
Rune Parchment
Empty Crystal
The Seasonal Merchant in Core Keeper, who wears a purple top hat and has blue ears sticking out from underneath his cap.
Seasonal Merchant		Seasonal Calendar – Crafted at a Carpenter’s TableFurniture that varies depending on the season.
The Fishing Merchant in Core Keeper, a blue pixelated creature with a yellow rain hat and a long lantern stick above his head.
Fishing Merchant		Pile of Chum – From defeating Awakened AzeosBasic fish, bait, and fishing equipment.
The Brave Merchant from Core Keeper, a humanoid figure wearing green glasses and holding something blue in his hand.
Brave Merchant		Nuclear Battery – A change to drop from the Alien Tech ChestHazmat Helm
Hazmat Suit Jacket
Hazmat Suit Pants
Geode Wall Display
Unusual Potion
Lunar Cheese
Bait Pillar

How to get a merchant to move into your base

If you’ve met all the requirements for a habitable room in Core Keeper and you still can’t get a merchant to show up, there may be a fix. I had built several rooms with the above components and placed the merchant’s item on a table. But after waiting an extended period of time, the NPC still hadn’t spawned in my base.

It wasn’t until I removed the merchant’s item from the table and placed it on the ground that they finally appeared. You should know whether this trick works or your room isn’t considered habitable in moments after setting the item down. The merchant will spawn almost instantly. If it doesn’t, check the list of room requirements and compare it to your base to ensure you have the correct items placed.

Author
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include indies, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?
