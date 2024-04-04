How to play the Stellar Blade demo

Stellar Blade is full of hacking and slashing and it’s got a top-notch, high-octane demo that you may need to strap yourself in for.

One of the biggest games of April 2024—perhaps the biggest—has to be Stellar Blade. A big-budget AAA, PlayStation exclusive featuring an authentic blend of Souls titles, hack ‘n’ slash combat, and narrative similarities to the Nier series.

After the Stellar Blade demo was mistakenly leaked early, it’s now finally here to play. Forget the main character’s butt which people have been talking about, give the demo your attention, and experience the journey to come for yourself.

How to play Stellar Blade demo on PS5

A snippet of what’s to come. Image via Sony

To download and play the Stellar Blade demo on Sony’s PlayStation 5, you need to head to the PlayStation Store, sift through its purchase options, select the demo, and click to download it.

Downloading the Stellar Blade demo is easier said than done of course, so here are some precise instructions to do so:

Boot up your PS5 and head on over to the PlayStation Store. Click on the search bar (signified by the magnifying glass) and type in Stellar Blade. Choose the Stellar Blade icon. Press on the three dots next to where it says “Wishlist.” Select “Demo.” Now press on the download option and wait for the console to install the demo for you to play.

Demos can always be a bit finnicky to find on PS5, so it’s understandable if you couldn’t find it right away. Once the content is available to play, you can press on the game icon on the PS5 home menu screen, and it’s time to see what the fuss is all about.

How long is the Stellar Blade demo?

The Stellar Blade demo should take you in the region of 60-90 minutes to play and enjoy.

The reason for such a wide estimate hinges on several factors: how experienced you are with these types of games, which difficulty setting you choose, and how eager you are to explore the world.

If you’re an action whizz and intend to fly through the demo, barely stopping to lap up the gorgeous scenery, then you can conceivably have the demo completed in under an hour. However, if you’re the opposite of everything I just said, then you may be looking at an hour and half going on two hours to see everything there is to see.

My playtime clocked in at just over one hour and 10 minutes, and I’d say I can handle myself in this type of gameplay environment, but I do enjoy exploring the world the developer has created for me—each to their own!

Learn everything there is to know about the exciting world of Stellar Blade, including what the fuss is all about with the much-talked-about Skin Suit.

