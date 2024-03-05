Category:
General

How to make Leviathan in Infinite Craft

Making a legendary sea serpent couldn’t be simpler.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 05:32 am
Leviathan with other ingredients around it in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you like creating mythical creatures or giant monsters in Infinite Craft, you should know about Leviathan. This legendary giant snake is surprisingly easy to make. All it takes is some Water and maybe a Dragon or two. Here’s how to make Leviathan in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Leviathan recipe in Infinite Craft

Leviathan recipe in Infinite Craft
Sea Serpents, Fire, and a bit of Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Leviathan in Infinite Craft, combine Sea Serpent and Water.It’s as simple as that. If you treat Leviathan as a giant monster, you’ll have more steps than necessary, but if you treat the monster as a big water snake, things become much simpler. Here’s the entire recipe: 

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Water=Swamp
Swamp+Fire=Dragon
Dragon+Water=Sea Serpent
Sea SerpentWater=Leviathan

Fun Leviathan combinations in Infinite Craft

The fun doesn’t need to stop when you create Leviathan. If you try to combine it with other ingredients, you can get some pretty fun results. Here are some fun things I was able to do using Leviathan.

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Leviathan+Leviathan=Sea Monster
Leviathan+Final Fantasy=Bahamut
Leviathan+Michael Jackson=Thriller
Leviathan+Frog=Behemoth
LeviathanNumber=666
Leviathan+Holy Water=Poseidon
Leviathan+Candle=Lighthouse
Leviathan+Desert Island=Atlantis
Leviathan+Kaiju=Cthulu
LeviathanDrunk=Whale
Leviathan+Hawaii=Moana
Leviathan+God=Titan
Leviathan+Iron Man=Iron Leviathan
Leviathan+Software=Hack
Leviathan+Bird=Pterodactyl
Leviathan+Balloon=Kraken
Leviathan+Harry Potter=Harry Potter and the Leviathan
(I didn’t read that one)
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.