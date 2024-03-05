If you like creating mythical creatures or giant monsters in Infinite Craft, you should know about Leviathan. This legendary giant snake is surprisingly easy to make. All it takes is some Water and maybe a Dragon or two. Here’s how to make Leviathan in Infinite Craft.
Leviathan recipe in Infinite Craft
To make Leviathan in Infinite Craft, combine Sea Serpent and Water.It’s as simple as that. If you treat Leviathan as a giant monster, you’ll have more steps than necessary, but if you treat the monster as a big water snake, things become much simpler. Here’s the entire recipe:
|Ingredient one
|Ingredient two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Water
|=
|Swamp
|Swamp
|+
|Fire
|=
|Dragon
|Dragon
|+
|Water
|=
|Sea Serpent
|Sea Serpent
|+
|Water
|=
|Leviathan
Fun Leviathan combinations in Infinite Craft
The fun doesn’t need to stop when you create Leviathan. If you try to combine it with other ingredients, you can get some pretty fun results. Here are some fun things I was able to do using Leviathan.
|Ingredient one
|Ingredient two
|Result
|Leviathan
|+
|Leviathan
|=
|Sea Monster
|Leviathan
|+
|Final Fantasy
|=
|Bahamut
|Leviathan
|+
|Michael Jackson
|=
|Thriller
|Leviathan
|+
|Frog
|=
|Behemoth
|Leviathan
|+
|Number
|=
|666
|Leviathan
|+
|Holy Water
|=
|Poseidon
|Leviathan
|+
|Candle
|=
|Lighthouse
|Leviathan
|+
|Desert Island
|=
|Atlantis
|Leviathan
|+
|Kaiju
|=
|Cthulu
|Leviathan
|+
|Drunk
|=
|Whale
|Leviathan
|+
|Hawaii
|=
|Moana
|Leviathan
|+
|God
|=
|Titan
|Leviathan
|+
|Iron Man
|=
|Iron Leviathan
|Leviathan
|+
|Software
|=
|Hack
|Leviathan
|+
|Bird
|=
|Pterodactyl
|Leviathan
|+
|Balloon
|=
|Kraken
|Leviathan
|+
|Harry Potter
|=
|Harry Potter and the Leviathan
(I didn’t read that one)