Two Point Museum Happiness guide: How to keep guests and staff happy

If you want people to spend money at your Two Point Museum, you have to keep them happy—and this includes the staff, too. Unhappy guests mean fewer donations, and unhappy staff means bad performance and, eventually, resignations.

Recommended Videos

Keep your customers and staff happy by following some simple but essential guidelines in our Two Point Museum Happiness guide.

How to keep guests happy in Two Point Museum

Without your loyal guests, your museum wouldn’t last a week. You need to keep the guests satisfied so they are willing to donate more money and spend cash at the gift shop, cafe, and vending machines. If they get bored, tired, or uncomfortable, then they are more likely to leave without spending time or money at your museum.

Guests will spend more money when they are happy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Guests will explore the museum after buying a ticket, but on their way around, their decision on whether they want to stay and donate money depends on a few factors, including the following:

Entertainment

Environment cleanliness

Facilities

Decor

You can check overall Guest Happiness by selecting the Guests tab at the bottom of the screen or by hovering over the Guest Happiness icon at the top of the screen underneath your Monthly Profit.

If you want to keep your guests around, make sure the exhibits around the museum are fully decorated with themed decor. Place at least one entertaining, interactive display in every area of your museum. These are crafted in the Workshop and can cost between $5,000 and $20,000.

Guests can be checked individually. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Guests also need easily accessible food and drink. Water fountains are great as the guest can use them quickly and for free, while vending machines offer snacks and drinks to boost energy and alleviate hunger and thirst for a small price. Another great way to help your guests gain energy and stay longer is by setting out benches along the walls. Guests love to have a quick rest before moving on to the next exhibit.

Your biggest critics are children, as they get easily bored and need constant entertainment. Keep them happy by crafting some interactive displays in the Workshop such as the Prehistory Playground, Frog Leg Language Display, and the Tuna Forks Display.

How to keep staff happy in Two Point Museum

Staff can easily be overworked and underpaid, and if this poor treatment goes on for too long, they will resign, leaving you to hire and train more staff. The most important thing for staff is to have a Staff Room. This is a space where staff can relax, eat, and heal from any injuries they sustained while on an Expedition.

Staff need a break often to be happy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When building a Staff Room, make sure you add decor, sofas, a water dispenser, and a food table so your staff can fulfill their needs before heading back to work. As you earn more money, it is important to hire more staff so the museum continues to work perfectly even when some essential staff are on a break.

Many of your staff will ask for further training to feel happy in their job. You can train your staff by building a Staff Room and selecting skills you believe they should have. It is a good idea to think carefully about what skills you train your staff in; you should have a decent range of abilities across all staff members so that when you need expertise in a certain area, you have the staff to cover it.

Lastly, but possibly most importantly for some staff, is the pay. Every so often, you should review staff pay and increase it according to their skills and expertise. Click on the staff tab at the bottom of the screen and go to Pay Review. Here you will see what staff are demanding, everyone’s salary, and their satisfaction.

It is a constant juggle trying to keep everyone happy in Two Point Museum, but as long as you review the staff and guest satisfaction regularly, you should manage just fine.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy