All Two Point Museum Twitch drops and how to get them

No museum is complete without state-of-the-art items and decor, and no Two Point Museum curator would give up the chance to get some free stuff to impress their customers.

Now Two Point Museum is out, many cozy game and management sim streamers are jumping in to see what it’s all about. If you are considering becoming a museum curator, join Twitch and watch how others set up their museums while grabbing some rewards with Twitch drops.

Read on for everything you need to know about Two Point Museum Twitch drops.

All Two Point Museum Twitch drops

To earn the Two Point Museum Twitch drop rewards, all you have to do is join and watch any streamer participating in the reward scheme for a number of minutes. The longer you watch, the more rewards you can get.

By joining a streamer playing Two Point Museum, and watching from 30 minutes to 180 minutes, here’s what you can unlock:

Heart Bin – 30 minutes watch time

– 30 minutes watch time Footprint Rug – 60 minutes watch time

– 60 minutes watch time Boombox Stand – 90 minutes watch time

– 90 minutes watch time Streaming Setup – 120 minutes watch time

– 120 minutes watch time Spongy Cake Balls Vending Machine – 180 minutes watch time

Follow these steps to make sure you get each free item:

Load up Two Point Museum Sign up to Two Point County on the home screen Connect your Two Point County account to your Twitch account Search Two Point Museum on Twitch Find a streamer playing Two Point Museum with ‘Drops’ in the title Watch with the sound up.

You can have the streamer on in the background with the sound on low if you are too busy to watch actively. As each level of the Two Point Museum reward passes, you will be notified on Twitch. To check your progress, go to your Twitch drops Inventory and see which you have unlocked, which ones you need to claim, and how far you have to go to unlock the rest.

When you next load up Two Point Museum, you will find the rewards in your items at the very bottom of your item list. The only thing to do next is to purchase each one with some Kudosh. They don’t cost much but you will need to spend some Kudosh to unlock them for good.

Heart Bin – unlock once with 5 Kudosh and then purchase for $100 each

– unlock once with 5 Kudosh and then purchase for $100 each Boombox Speaker – unlock once with 50 Kudosh and then purchase for $350 each

– unlock once with 50 Kudosh and then purchase for $350 each Footprint Rug – unlock once with 15 Kudosh and then purchase for $100

– unlock once with 15 Kudosh and then purchase for $100 Streaming Setup – instantly unlocked and free to use as it is a custom version of the Marketing Desk.

– instantly unlocked and free to use as it is a custom version of the Marketing Desk. Spongy Cake Balls Vending Machine – unlock once for 50 Kudosh and then purchase for $5000 each.

The Two Point Museum Twitch drops end on March 26, 2025, at 10:59am CT.

