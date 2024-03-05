Google is a modern-day wonder that allows you to find any piece of knowledge from the palm of your hand—from cooking recipes to video game guides. Since it’s such a huge part of everybody’s life, you can make it in Infinite Craft.

Google is all around you, and it’s basically the core of the Internet, so you’d expect the recipe to make it in Infinite Craft to be quite complex. In reality, the recipe is simple. Here’s how to make Google in Infinite Craft.

Google recipe in Infinite Craft

The two most important ingredients to make Google are Satellite and Lake. While you can make Lake by combining two basic elements, getting Satellite is a bit more complicated. Still, it takes you only a couple steps to get Google. This recipe was found by content creator Austin Felt.

How to get Lake in Infinite Craft

The easiest bit of this recipe is to make Lake because you only need to combine Water with Water. This is a basic element available from the get-go, and you don’t need to unlock it. After you get Lake, set it aside until you complete Satellite.

How to make Satellite in Infinite Craft

You make Satellite in Infinite Craft by making and combining two Rockets. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Satellite:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Engine = Rocket Rocket + Rocket = Satellite

What can you make with Google in Infinite Craft?

Once you get your hands on Google in Infinite Craft, pull out as many recipes as you can and mix them with the new ingredient to unlock even more items. Always try to connect the new element with items that usually go together. Here are the must-have recipes featuring Google that I unlocked:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Rainbow + Google = Google Chrome Fire + Google = Firefox Mountain + Google = Google Mountain View Map + Google = Google Maps Money Tree + Google = Google Tree Wet + Google = Goggles Angel + Google = Search Engine Alien + Google = Google Earth Music + Google = YouTube God + Google = Gmail Internet + Google = Search

You can make almost anything you want using Google. I was playing around with it for only five minutes and unlocked almost 20 recipes. Definitely try to combine with as many elements you have. If you don’t have any ideas or enough elements unlocked, check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft.