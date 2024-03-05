Category:
How to make Google in Infinite Craft

Just Google it.
Izabela Tomakic
Mar 5, 2024
Google element in Infinite Craft
Google is a modern-day wonder that allows you to find any piece of knowledge from the palm of your hand—from cooking recipes to video game guides. Since it’s such a huge part of everybody’s life, you can make it in Infinite Craft.

Google is all around you, and it’s basically the core of the Internet, so you’d expect the recipe to make it in Infinite Craft to be quite complex. In reality, the recipe is simple. Here’s how to make Google in Infinite Craft.

Google recipe in Infinite Craft

Instructions to make Google in Infinite Craft
Combine Lake and Satellite to get Google. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two most important ingredients to make Google are Satellite and Lake. While you can make Lake by combining two basic elements, getting Satellite is a bit more complicated. Still, it takes you only a couple steps to get Google. This recipe was found by content creator Austin Felt.

How to get Lake in Infinite Craft

The easiest bit of this recipe is to make Lake because you only need to combine Water with Water. This is a basic element available from the get-go, and you don’t need to unlock it. After you get Lake, set it aside until you complete Satellite. 

How to make Satellite in Infinite Craft

You make Satellite in Infinite Craft by making and combining two Rockets. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Satellite:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Fire +Water =Steam
Fire+Steam=Engine
Engine+Engine=Rocket
Rocket+Rocket=Satellite

What can you make with Google in Infinite Craft?

Once you get your hands on Google in Infinite Craft, pull out as many recipes as you can and mix them with the new ingredient to unlock even more items. Always try to connect the new element with items that usually go together. Here are the must-have recipes featuring Google that I unlocked:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Rainbow+Google=Google Chrome
Fire+Google=Firefox
Mountain+Google=Google Mountain View
Map+Google=Google Maps
Money Tree+Google=Google Tree
Wet+Google=Goggles
Angel+Google=Search Engine
Alien+Google=Google Earth
Music+Google=YouTube
God+Google=Gmail
Internet+Google=Search

You can make almost anything you want using Google. I was playing around with it for only five minutes and unlocked almost 20 recipes. Definitely try to combine with as many elements you have. If you don’t have any ideas or enough elements unlocked, check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.