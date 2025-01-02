‘Best game ever made’: Kanye West names this 2020 action-adventure as his favorite game

Celebrities may seem so out of reach at times—but as it turns out, even Yeezy is a bit of a gamer like the rest of us. To kick off the new year, Kanye West posted an Instagram story on Jan. 1, informing his fans of his current gaming obsession.

“Last of us 2 on Survivor + mode got me spending all day on one board,” the American rapper wrote. “By faaaaaaarrrr the best game ever made so far.”

Yeezy’s shootin’ zombeezies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only does the rapper enjoy The Last of Us Part II, he says he’s playing on the game’s most challenging difficulty mode, Survivor.

It would seem Kanye has a decent taste in games—if popular sentiment is anything to go off, that is. The Last of Us Part II released in 2020 as a follow up to the first game in the series from 2013 and would go on to win that year’s The Game of the Year award. Winning the 2020 The Game Awards was no small feat either; the action-adventure game was pitted against the likes of Hades, Animal Crossing, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and Doom Eternal. The Naughty Dog title has remained in Metacritic’s top 10 highest-rated games on PlayStation 4 with a critic score of 93 and is scheduled to release on April 3 for PC.

The series was so well-received that it even landed its own HBO series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The Last of Us show debuted as the second-largest HBO premiere after House of the Dragon with 4.7 million viewers tuning in to see the adaptation, according to Deadline. A part two is currently in the works, and showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have already hinted that the second have could split into three separate seasons. And luckily for fans of the show, its slated to release at some point in early 2025—although no official release date has been confirmed.

Kanye isn’t the only celebrity to have picked up a controller and fallen in love with gaming. Others, like Canadian actor Simu Liu, American rapper Soulja Boy, and even Kanye’s former sister-in-law and famed reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian are among the list of big names who have confessed their appreciation for Riot Games’ tactical shooter, VALORANT.

Now if you ever wonder why your new pair of Yeezys are taking so long to ship, you have at least one suspect to blame.

