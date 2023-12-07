When will HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 come out?

The Last of Us isn’t just one of the most beloved video games ever made, it is also one of the most loved shows ever made, and as you’d expect, fans are dying for more.

HBO took the reigns to bring the iconic PlayStation title to life in 2022 and the first season of The Last of Us aired to huge praise. Ever since fans have been clamoring for any information on what comes next. If you’re like us, desperate to know when you can watch season two of The Last of Us, then here is everything you need to know.

When will HBO’s The Last of Us season two be released?

The Last of Us Part Two should make up the plot for this next season. Image via Naughty Dog

HBO hasn’t given an exact release date for The Last of Us season two, but we now know it will be coming in 2025.

This confirmation came as part of the studio’s sizzle reel posted on Dec. 6, 2023. This short video detailed the upcoming projects to watch out for in 2024. Along with shows that are scheduled to arrive in the calendar year, The Last of Us was included. The second series of the show is expected to begin filming sometime in early 2024.

While we don’t know exactly what the sophomore season of The Last of Us adaptation will include, it’s expected to tell a majority of the story players experienced in the critically acclaimed game follow-up The Last of Us: Part Two. With this being the case, Pedro Pascal will be back as Joel, while Bella Ramsey returns to play Ellie.

Once we have an exact date for the show’s arrival, this article will be updated.