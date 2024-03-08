When you’re working on unlocking new creations in Infinite Craft, you oftentimes have to make some simple ingredients before you can gain access to the more intriguing ones you’re after. One such item is Galaxy, which isn’t too exciting on its own but is essential to unlock.

Many recipes you come across require Galaxy and you also want to have access to all the ingredients you can get, so here’s how to make Galaxy in Infinite Craft.

Galaxy crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Two Stars make an entire Galaxy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Galaxy in Infinite Craft, all you need is just one ingredient, which is Star. Once you have this one unlocked, you can combine two Stars to create the Galaxy you’re after.

How to make Star in Infinite Craft

Star is one of the easiest ingredients to make and it’s also super important for many recipes you might try to tackle, so you’re also unlocking another important item along the way to making Galaxy. All you need for Star is Wind and Earth, which are two items you start with.

Using Wind and Earth, you can achieve Star after first creating Planet. Star can be crafted in just three steps.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Planet = Star

How to get Galaxy in Infinite Craft

It’s a pretty easy recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Star made, combine two of these ingredients together and you’ll unlock Galaxy. Galaxy is useful for making other space-related ingredients like Universe, Solar System, and Black Hole, but you also might find it helps you create unexpected items. Try mixing Galaxy with an array of different resources, even ones that don’t make sense, to see what you can uncover since this is usually the best way to get a first discovery.

If you don’t know what to make next but want a specific recipe to follow, there are endless Infinite Craft recipes you might consider trying out. You can also try crafting games like Minecraft and Pokémon, celebrities like Taylor Swift and MrBeast, or iconic characters like SpongeBob and Superman.