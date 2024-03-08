Category:
General

How to make Galaxy in Infinite Craft

Start with a Galaxy, then expand into a Universe.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 02:16 pm
Galaxy surrounded by space related ingredients in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re working on unlocking new creations in Infinite Craft, you oftentimes have to make some simple ingredients before you can gain access to the more intriguing ones you’re after. One such item is Galaxy, which isn’t too exciting on its own but is essential to unlock.

Recommended Videos

Many recipes you come across require Galaxy and you also want to have access to all the ingredients you can get, so here’s how to make Galaxy in Infinite Craft.

Galaxy crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Two Stars mixing to make Galaxy.
Two Stars make an entire Galaxy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Galaxy in Infinite Craft, all you need is just one ingredient, which is Star. Once you have this one unlocked, you can combine two Stars to create the Galaxy you’re after.

How to make Star in Infinite Craft

Star is one of the easiest ingredients to make and it’s also super important for many recipes you might try to tackle, so you’re also unlocking another important item along the way to making Galaxy. All you need for Star is Wind and Earth, which are two items you start with.

Using Wind and Earth, you can achieve Star after first creating Planet. Star can be crafted in just three steps.

First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
Wind+Earth=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Planet+Planet=Star

How to get Galaxy in Infinite Craft

The full recipe for Galaxy in Infinite Craft.
It’s a pretty easy recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Star made, combine two of these ingredients together and you’ll unlock Galaxy. Galaxy is useful for making other space-related ingredients like Universe, Solar System, and Black Hole, but you also might find it helps you create unexpected items. Try mixing Galaxy with an array of different resources, even ones that don’t make sense, to see what you can uncover since this is usually the best way to get a first discovery.

If you don’t know what to make next but want a specific recipe to follow, there are endless Infinite Craft recipes you might consider trying out. You can also try crafting games like Minecraft and Pokémon, celebrities like Taylor Swift and MrBeast, or iconic characters like SpongeBob and Superman.

related content
Read Article From Souls games to R6 Siege, players discuss acclaimed titles they just couldn’t get into
Elden Ring Erdtree DLX
Category: General
General
From Souls games to R6 Siege, players discuss acclaimed titles they just couldn’t get into
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to make Mario in Infinite Craft
Mario and other Mario related ingredients in Infinite Craft.
Category: General
General
How to make Mario in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Former Xbox boss explains why Microsoft might back out of console race
Peter Moore is talking about Xbox 360
Category: General
General
Halo
Halo
Former Xbox boss explains why Microsoft might back out of console race
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article From Souls games to R6 Siege, players discuss acclaimed titles they just couldn’t get into
Elden Ring Erdtree DLX
Category: General
General
From Souls games to R6 Siege, players discuss acclaimed titles they just couldn’t get into
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 8, 2024
Read Article How to make Mario in Infinite Craft
Mario and other Mario related ingredients in Infinite Craft.
Category: General
General
How to make Mario in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Former Xbox boss explains why Microsoft might back out of console race
Peter Moore is talking about Xbox 360
Category: General
General
Halo
Halo
Former Xbox boss explains why Microsoft might back out of console race
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 8, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.