How to make Cat in Infinite Craft

Besides all the imaginary stuff, Infinite Craft lets you craft adorable animals of all kinds, including a playful, fluffy Cat, if you please. If you’re wondering how to honor your pet cat by making one in Infinite Craft, this guide is for you.

How to craft a Cat in Infinite Craft

Make a Cat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Cat in Infinite Craft, I combined a block of Curiosity with a block of Dust. Dust is a common ingredient, but you may not have Curiosity in your bank of elements. Fret not—I’ve listed all the steps to get the ingredients and eventually a Cat in the game.

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Wind + Dust = Sandstorm Planet + Sandstorm = Mars Mars + Dust = Rover Rover + Mars = Curiosity Curiosity + Dust = Cat

That’s it—it takes just seven steps to reach your favorite animal. Now that you have a Cat in Infinite Craft, don’t skip out on crafting some of those odd combinations to have even more fun.

Best Cat combinations in Infinite Craft

While you can always try out your luck and creativity, here are some of the best combos I found using Cat in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Cat + Cat = Lion Cat + Rover = Dog Cat + Water = Wet Cat Cat + Fire = Toast Cat + Electricity = Shock Cat + Plant = Catnip Cat + Pig = Pigcat Cat + Chocolate = Vomit Cat + Lego = Pain Cat + Darth Vader = Sith

That’s all the combos I have for Cat, but don’t limit yourself in Infinite Craft’s endless AI-driven canvas. You can also check out our exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes and combos to make more discoveries.