Category:
General

How to make Cat in Infinite Craft

Meow.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 08:20 am
Cat in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides all the imaginary stuff, Infinite Craft lets you craft adorable animals of all kinds, including a playful, fluffy Cat, if you please. If you’re wondering how to honor your pet cat by making one in Infinite Craft, this guide is for you.

Recommended Videos

How to craft a Cat in Infinite Craft

Make a Cat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Cat in Infinite Craft, I combined a block of Curiosity with a block of Dust. Dust is a common ingredient, but you may not have Curiosity in your bank of elements. Fret not—I’ve listed all the steps to get the ingredients and eventually a Cat in the game. 

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Wind+Dust=Sandstorm
Planet+Sandstorm=Mars
Mars+Dust=Rover
Rover+Mars=Curiosity
Curiosity+Dust=Cat

That’s it—it takes just seven steps to reach your favorite animal. Now that you have a Cat in Infinite Craft, don’t skip out on crafting some of those odd combinations to have even more fun.

Best Cat combinations in Infinite Craft

While you can always try out your luck and creativity, here are some of the best combos I found using Cat in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Cat+Cat=Lion
Cat+Rover=Dog
Cat+Water=Wet Cat
Cat+Fire=Toast
Cat+Electricity=Shock
Cat+Plant=Catnip
Cat+Pig=Pigcat
Cat+Chocolate=Vomit
Cat+Lego=Pain
Cat+Darth Vader=Sith

That’s all the combos I have for Cat, but don’t limit yourself in Infinite Craft’s endless AI-driven canvas. You can also check out our exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes and combos to make more discoveries. 

related content
Read Article How to make Man in Infinite Craft
A screenshot of Infinite Craft showing elements tied to the crafting of Man.
Category:
General
General
How to make Man in Infinite Craft
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to make CD in Infinite Craft
CD in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make CD in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Moby Dick surrounded by other crafting ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Man in Infinite Craft
A screenshot of Infinite Craft showing elements tied to the crafting of Man.
Category:
General
General
How to make Man in Infinite Craft
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to make CD in Infinite Craft
CD in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make CD in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Moby Dick surrounded by other crafting ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make Moby Dick in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 29, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com