How to make a Ghillie Suit in DayZ

Surviving against enemies in DayZ can get hectic, but a camouflaging ghillie suit can make the experience a bit easier. That said, you can’t find a grass outfit lying around for free. Instead, you’ve got to craft it from resources. Here’s how.

Requirements to craft the ghillie suit in DayZ

Making a ghillie suit in DayZ isn’t as easy as combining a few ingredients. For starters, the suit is required to be created in parts. You’ll also need to craft one of its ingredients from a base resource—Burlap Sack. Here are the recipes you’ll need to craft every ghillie suit piece in DayZ:

Ghillie part Recipe Purpose Suit Ten Burlap Strips and four Netting Covers upper and lower body, head is uncovered Cloak Six Burlap Strips and three Netting Hides your upper body, leaves legs uncovered Shrug Four Burlap Strips and two Netting Hides shoulder, but you can’t wear a bagpack with it Hood Two Burlap Strips and one Netting Hides your head Gun wrap Two Burlap Strips and one Netting Camouflages your gun with a wrap of its own

While Netting can be sourced naturally, you can craft Burlap Strips by cutting up Burlap Sacks—usually spawn in industrial, hunting, and farm buildings—using a knife. To craft a Burlap Strip, simply take a Kitchen Knife in your hand and drag a Burlap Sack from the Equipment menu to combine them.

A tan ghillie suit. Image via Nitno

Netting can be found on and near boats stationed on the beach and industrial buildings. Make sure to look around carefully because these can be hard to spot.

You need a total of 14 Burlap Strips (and seven Netting) to craft all parts of a ghillie suit in DayZ, so make sure to source enough Burlap Sacks and make that many strips out of them.

The above recipes will give you a tan ghillie suit, but that’s not the only kind of ghillie you can get. The other two—Mossy and Woodland ghillie suits—can’t be crafted. They only spawn near helicopter crash sites, but spawn isn’t guaranteed, so be ready to visit a couple of them.

Building a ghillie suit in DayZ

Now that you have all the ingredients and recipes you need to start playing hide and seek against your enemies, you can start crafting the parts of a ghillie suit one by one. The crafting process in DayZ requires you to take one ingredient, say the Burlap Strips, in your hand and then drag the other—-Netting—from the Equipment menu to combine them.

Depending on the amount of materials you have, you’ll be shown the ghillie suit recipes you can trigger. You can click on the left mouse button to change the recipe. If you’re satisfied, just hold the left mouse button to start crafting the recipe.