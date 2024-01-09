How to get and use Plastic Explosives in DayZ

While DayZ’s cutthroat experience can get really messy to tackle, the dangerous world offers many survival items, including Plastic Explosives, to make your fight against zombies and other survivors easier. If you’re wondering how to get and use Plastic Explosives in the game, this guide is exactly what you need.

A type of explosive weapon, Plastic Explosives are a rare find in DayZ, but if you look in the right place, you should be able to find one with little effort. That said, picking up a Plastic Explosive isn’t as tricky as using it. You see, the item in itself is useless. You need a secondary equipment to arm the explosive, charging it for detonation. Well, as much as it might sound confusing, it actually isn’t if you know the process, so let’s get to it, shall we?

How to get a Plastic Explosive in DayZ

Can’t survive DayZ without these things. Image via Bohemia Interactive

You can source Plastic Explosives from industrial sites like construction sites, lumber yards, and quarries found across DayZ’s world. There are no set spawn locations, so you’d have to explore a bit to find one. I suggest scavenging every accessible point, including rooftops, for the best chance.

If you aren’t sure of its appearance, Plastic Explosives have pale white cylindrical bodies, distinct from other items in the game. When you spot one, go near and look at it for the Take option to show up.

While you’re at it, make sure to also look for an item called Remote Detonation Unit, which is important if you plan to use the Plastic Explosive as an explosive weapon on its own. Remote Detonation Units can also be found in construction sites.

How to use a Plastic Explosive in DayZ

To use a Plastic Explosive in DayZ, arm it using a Remote Detonation Unit. Firstly, take the explosive in your hand and place it on a surface you’d like it on using the Choose Placement option.

Next, activate the Deploy option to deploy the explosive. Now, open up your inventory and take a Remote Detonation Unit in your hand using the prompt. Once the unit is in your hand, look at the Plastic Explosive you placed to activate the Arm Explosive option. Once done, check out the Remote Detonation Unit; you should see a red indicator on it. The indicator will glow as long as you are in range of the explosive.

Whenever you’re ready, simply activate the Detonate option to detonate the armed Plastic Explosive. Other than this, you can combine Plastic Explosives with Improvised Explosives to create a better explosive, depending on the difficulty of your DayZ server.