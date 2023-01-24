How to get Fire Emblem Engage Master Seals and when to use them

The Class System for units in Fire Emblem games is always one area where players get to have some freedom in building out a diverse lineup that can tackle any challenge. But to make the most of your units in Fire Emblem Engage players will need to know where to find Master Seals and the best time to use them.

Master Seals are one of several returning items in Engage that have become a staple in Fire Emblem titles. This item allows you to promote units that reach a certain level to Advanced Classes, which have higher base stats and other bonuses that improve your units’ capabilities in battles.

This can be a boon to your roster at any point in the game as Advanced Classes can single-handedly dominate battles depending on the layout of a map and enemy types. However, there are a few things you need to know before using a Master Seal in Fire Emblem Engage in order to get the most out of them. Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Master Seals and how do they work in Fire Emblem Engage?

Master Seals are a consumable item in Fire Emblem Engage that let players promote any unit that reaches level 10 into an Advanced Class related to their existing class. For example, any kind of Cavalier can be promoted to a Paladin using a Master Seal—with the only difference being their item of proficiency.

Most units have multiple paths they can promote into, though this varies depending on their existing class. A good example of this is a Sword Fighter being able to advance into a Swordmaster or Hero while an Axe Fighter can choose between a Berserker or Warrior.

Advanced Classes give units access to better stats, skills, and more bonuses that make them a terror on the battlefield. If you are more interested in changing a character’s class altogether, you need to use a Second Seal instead.

Where to get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

Master Seals are typically held back as a mechanic while players slowly gain access to the main story of a Fire Emblem game, and Engage keeps that design philosophy alive.

You gain access to a handful of Master Seals while playing through some mid-game story chapters but they are limited and require you to use them sparingly since there is no concrete way to consistently get them until much later on. Here is every documented way you can obtain Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage, including when you can actually start buying them for yourself for 2,500 Gold at the Item Shop.

Paralogue: Mysterious Merchant Stop one of the Thieves from escaping with it when they unlock the treasure chests

Chapter 7: The Grand Crossing Located in a treasure chest You also get one from defeating Hortensia

Chapter 10: The Fell Dragon Sombron Dropped after defeating Hyacinth

Chapter 11: Retreat An Archer standing near the exit is holding one that you grab after defeating them

Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis Your Item Shop at the Somniel will restock with a single Master Seal available

Chapter 16: Seashore Travel Dropped after defeating Marni

Chapter 17: Serenity in Ruin Item Shop restock with another Master Seal available You also get one from defeating Veyle

Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage Master Seals become permanently available to purchase in the Item Shop



When should you use Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage?

It is really up to you when you want to use your Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage. However, if you want to make the most of its bonuses and optimize your units’ stats, then you will want to wait until the unit you are using it on reaches level 20.

Level 20 is the max level for all units in the game and is where their stats for that class max out. Waiting until they max out their base class’ stats and then using the Master Seal will unlock the true potential of your units.

You can still use the Master Seal whenever you want as soon as a unit reaches level 10, and if you are playing casually on a lower difficulty you likely won’t be punished for doing so by the time you reach the later levels.