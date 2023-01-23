When to promote characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage has been released, bringing the staple strategy RPG to another adventure with both returning and new mechanics to explore.

While strategy is still the essence of the game and a requirement to progress through the story without losing over and over, less focus has been put on character-building and bonding.

This means you’ll spend less time on those aspects of the game. Still, character-building remains essential and you’ll once again find the recruit option to bring your characters to the next level. It’s not easy to know when to do that, however.

Here is when to promote your characters to their next class in Fire Emblem Engage.

When should I promote characters in Fire Emblem Engage?

You’ll have the choice to promote your characters after reaching level 10. This can be achieved through combat, completing quests, as well as Spirit of the Fallen’s bonus when online is activated.

When looking at your character in the game’s menu, you’ll be able to promote them by selecting the “Change Class” button. To know if you’re making the right choice, the game will show you all the adjustments it will make to the character.

You’ll also need to use a Master Seal to activate the feature. Be careful, though: This will also revert them back to level one. That’s why your choice must come at the right time.

Be patient

You can wait longer before upgrading your character to the next class because their progress and stats gain won’t be blocked right away.

They’ll continue on growing and getting better until level 20. What’s more, they’ll get bonus points given by their class that you’ll be able to keep, so promoting a character too early will make you miss out on those. You should, however, upgrade them when they reach this level, or you’ll simply lose free potential.