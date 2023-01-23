How to get Second Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

Seals play a key role in the Fire Emblem series as valuable items that strengthen individual units. While there have been different types of Seals over the years, the two important ones in Fire Emblem Engage are Master Seals and Second Seals. Once a unit is at least level 10, using a Master Seal will promote them to an advanced class, granting them higher stats, access to new skills, and more room for growth.

Second Seals, on the other hand, are used to either reclass a unit or reset their level in their current class. Players will usually choose to reclass a unit to pick a different class that better suits that unit or to acquire specific skills outside of the unit’s default class. Using the item to reset a unit’s level in their current class is purely for gaining more experience and stats once they hit their max level. Either way, Second Seals offer the player more options to optimize their army, and they are definitely worth collecting throughout the game.

Image via Nintendo

Where to find Second Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

Thankfully, Second Seals aren’t too difficult to find. The easiest way to obtain them is to purchase them from the Item Shop in the Somniel for 2,500G. But the shop will only offer them in limited qualities until later in the game. Because of this limit, players might want to think carefully about which units to use their Second Seals on.

Image via Nintendo

Alternatively, Second Seals can be found in the middle of battle inside treasure chests that occasionally appear on maps. Treasure chests in the Fire Emblem series are known to sometimes carry rare and valuable items. The Eirika paralogue and Chapter 18, for example, both have treasure chests containing Second Seals, so be sure not to skip those. It’ll be handy to have a strong Thief unit in your army to unlock those chests.