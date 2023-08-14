How to find and catch Barracuda in Palia

While it’s a vicious fish to deal with, Barracudas aren’t any harder to catch than other fish in the World of Palia. That said, it’s an uncommon find, so it may take you a couple of trips to the coast before you capture this predator.

An inevitable skill for players to master in Palia, fishing is a huge part of the popular, free-to-play MMO life simulator. To stimulate the angler in you, the enticing world hosts abundant marine life of various kinds. You can catch Barracudas, Dawnrays, Rainbow Trouts, and more for cooking purposes or to sell them in exchange for some precious Gold.

Before you head on to catch any fish out there, make sure to unlock the Fishing Skill and earn your first fishing rod. You can also upgrade the rod if you want an effortless catch, but the base Matchshift Rod should also do just fine.

How to find Barracuda in Palia?

In nature, the Barracuda is a nocturnal creature; they actively hunt at night. Things are no different in Palia, where the predatory fish is found loitering in the coastal areas during the evening and at night. You can locate Barracuda off the coast of Bahari Bay.

Try the island off the Beachcomber Cove coast to find and catch some Barracudas in Palia. Image via Singularity 6 Corporation.

Venture to the eastern coast of Bahari Bay, and you’ll see a small island ahead of Beachcomber Cove. Although Barracudas should be prevalent anywhere in the open waters, I found this island to be the best spot, and between 6 pm and 3 am as the best time frame to catch them.

You don’t need a consumable to catch a Barracuda since it’s a ‘No Bait’ fish. So, simply dip your fishing rod and wait for one of these creatures to get caught.

How to catch Barracuda in Palia?

Catching a Barracuda is similar to catching any other fish in Palia: you dip the rod, wait for a few splashes, keep the bobber still, and voila—you have caught a fish.

As I mentioned before, the Matchshift Rod should be enough to get you the fish, but it boasts the lowest line health and speed among fishing rods. If you can, upgrade your base rod to the Standard Rod (Fine and Exquisite Rods are even better) to make the experience easier. You can also slap on a health or speed-boosting accessory on the rod.

Once you’re ready to begin fishing, dip your rod’s bobber into the water and ensure the spot is deep. If a fish is close to getting caught, you’ll hear a couple of splashes, and the bobber will begin to move. Once the fish grabs the hook, you’ll see a bite mark, a cue for you to start reeling.

But that’s not it—you’ll have to beat a minigame to successfully catch the fish. While you reel the captured Barracuda in, try keeping the bobber in the area between the curved markers. The health bar will deplete if the bobber moves out of the marked area. Don’t let it get to zero to prevent the fish from escaping.

