How to find and catch Dawnray in Palia?

Palia’s gorgeous water bodies host several unique creatures for players to satisfy the angler residing within them, but not all fishes are easy to catch. Like Dawnrays, an uncommon fish that show up only during a particular time bracket. If you’re looking to catch Dawnrays to fulfill gifts around the World of Palia, let me help you spot and catch these beautiful golden rays.

The newest MMO life simulation game in the block, Palia urges you to master several skill sets to survive in its ‘World of Wonders’, and one of the activities includes fishing in its gorgeous water bodies inhabited by lively Dawnrays, Barracudas, Blobfishes, and many other marine life.

If you haven’t already, make sure to unlock the Fishing Skill, as you’ll need the fishing rod to catch Dawnrays or any other fish in Palia.

How to find Dawnrays in Palia?

Once you receive the Makeshift Rod from Einar, the Master Fisherman, you can pursue Dawnrays, which can be found only at daybreak during a three-hour window: 3 am to 6 am (in-game time). They spawn in the rivers of Bahari Bay.

Dawnrays can be found near the Proudhorn Pass. Image via Singularity 6 Corporation.

Dipping your fishing rod in any Bahari Bay river can get you a Dawnray, but I suggest looking around the Proudhorn Pass—most players seem to have caught this fish from north of the pass. You can also look in the channel near the Statue Garden and north of it. Make sure to avoid looking in ponds, lakes, and oceans, as Dawnrays are river spawns only.

You won’t need a consumable to lure a Dawnray; you can simply go ‘No Bait’ for this one. Be ready to make a couple of trips to the rivers on consecutive days before you get hold of one of these uncommon creatures. Just keep an eye on the in-game clock (top right) and visit the rivers during the stipulated time.

How to catch a Dawnray in Palia?

While trying to cast the fishing rod into Palia’s waters, you’ll see a light blue marker indicating a valid fishing spot and where the rod’s bobber will land. If you see a red one instead, it’s an invalid fishing spot; try casting at a different spot. You can move around while trying to cast, so make sure to use this mechanic to cast at a deeper location.

After you cast the rod, wait for a few minutes. If a fish is about to get hooked to the bobber, you’ll hear three splash noises and see the bobber move quickly. Once the fish is hooked, you’ll see a bite mark, following which a mini challenge will appear where you’ll need to keep the bobber within the highlighted area, such as the health bar at the bottom of the screen doesn’t get to zero.

If the bar gets to zero, the Dawnray you caught will escape, and you’ll need to start fishing for it again.

It can get a bit difficult to catch a Dawnray with the basic Makeshift Rod, which has the least line health and is the slowest of all rods available. I suggest getting the rod upgraded to increase the speed and line health; you should find it easier with the Standard Rod.

