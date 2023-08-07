Finding shells is an incredibly efficient way of racking up all the gold you could imagine in Palia. With all that gold just waiting for the taking, how and where can you find shells in Palia?

As you walk around the beautiful coastlines and towns in Palia, you can fill your pockets with items from all over the world. Shells are one of the best items to pick up throughout your travels. These shells can be put towards your future in Palia. You’ll be able to buy new recipes and the best furniture shells can buy. Not only that, but the occasional mission will require you to venture to the shores and dig through the sand.

What are Shells for in Palia?

Shells can be sold for 12 gold each, putting you one step closer to paying off your various student loans. This means filling your pockets with the best shells along the coastline is incredibly beneficial. Jel will also require a shell or two for his Weekly Want, as well as his dye. Make sure you grab all five. I always pick them up whenever I’m in the area, and it’s worth every penny.

How to find Shells in Palia

The arrows show where to get shells. Image via Singularity 6 Corporation

Fortunately for eager shell collectors, there are multiple areas for you to explore in Palia that house the perfect shell. The coastlines of Beachcomber Cove, Lighthouse Lagoon, and Coral Shores are the perfect spots to find shells sitting in the sand. Make sure you scour end to end to ensure you gather as many shells as possible.

Sometimes you might not gather enough for certain quests, but knowing they sit is essential for earning a quick buck throughout your travels in Palia.

Now you can buy your dream furniture and complete Jel’s missions in no time.

