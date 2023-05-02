How to customize weapons in Redfall

Redfall is finally here and players are hopping in ready to take on the worst of the vampire threat with a variety of weapons. Players can find customize weapons from the beginning, meaning they can fully enhance weapons from the start of Redfall‘s story. This can mean changing the weapon color or adding a customizable stake to the gun.

Here’s what need to know about how to best customize Redfall weapons.

Where do you customize weapons in Redfall?

When you unlock the ability to put stakes on your weapon after securing the firehouse, you should be able to open the “Loadout” section of your menu. From there:

Select the gun you want to customize

Press “R” on a keyboard or the “X” button on an Xbox controller

Select a skin and stake to apply to your weapon

Players can unlock all kinds of stakes and weapon skins in Redfall‘s secret areas, ranging from some that look like they’d be handy in a fight to more ridiculous examples.

There are plenty of ways you can customize your guns so you can fight off the vampire menace with style. However, if the weapon has a red lock on the stake position, that means the weapon can’t use stakes. This usually applies to handguns due to their size or Stake Guns, which would be redundant.

Throughout their time beating Redfall, players will encounter all kinds of new vampire threats, and defeating them will grant them unique weapons. Players will be changing weapons so often early on that they’ll likely be visiting the customization menu often.