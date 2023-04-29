How long is Redfall? Approximate time to beat

It’s been a while since gamers got a good dose of vampires, and the new Xbox-exclusive Redfall seeks to remedy that. Players will soon take to Redfall, MA, to take on the threat that the bloodthirsty and their cohorts are posing over the town, with the game boasting four-player multiplayer and an open world that’s up to Arkane’s standards.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how long Redfall is supposed to be and how long it will take you to beat it.

How long will it take to beat Redfall?

In an interview in Wccftech magazine, creative director Harvey Smith was asked this same question. He said “It depends so widely. You may be able to finish Redfall in 20 hours if you race through, but for lots of people, it’s going to take more than that, especially if you do Safe Houses, Nests, exploring the whole world.”

It sounds like there will be plenty of activities in the world outside of trying to eradicate the vampire threat and save as many humans as you can. The main story itself is likely only a fraction of how players will spend with their friends in Redfall. If you enjoy the game, it will likely take longer to beat due to how much time you spend exploring the environments.

Players are able to preload Redfall now on Xbox and PC, with the title launching for everyone else on May 2.