The total file size for modern video games has grown to be more of a concern in 2023. More and more games are requiring over 100 GB of free space on a player’s hard drive, which usually forces them to delete other games as a result. Currently, players are wondering if this will be the case with Redfall, as the preload for the game is now live.

Redfall releases on May 2 for Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Windows for PC. Since the preload is live for both systems, we know the exact file size that players will have to download. You can see what those file sizes are for each system in the guide below.

Total file size for Redfall on Xbox Series X|S and PC

Luckily for fans without too much space on their hard drive, Redfall won’t take up an inordinate amount of space. However, players should still ensure they have at least 100 GB of space on whatever hard drive they will be installing the game on.

For PC players, Redfall will take up 95 GB of space. This is regardless of what platform you are playing it on, like Steam or Epic Games. Xbox Series X|S players, on the other hand, will be required to download 86 GB of files to install Redfall.

Compared to other titles in 2023, like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Redfall’s total file size isn’t too egregious. However, players on Xbox Series X|S might need to delete some games if they are planning on downloading both Survivor and Redfall, as their release dates are extremely close together.

Players who have pre-ordered Redfall or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can preload the game right now in preparation for the launch on May 2. This will start the 95 or 86 GB download right away, allowing players to have everything ready for when Redfall launches in their timezone.