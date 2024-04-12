A screengrab of Project Zomboid
How long is a day in Project Zomboid? Day length explained

Time is the most precious resource of all.
In Project Zomboid, every second counts. As you navigate through the zombie-infested landscape, you’ll quickly realize that the passage of time and length of a day is not just a mere backdrop but a crucial element of your survival strategy.

During the day, you have the advantage of better visibility, making it easier to spot potential threats. The length of the day also affects the growth of crops and the rate at which food spoils. If you’re planning to establish a sustainable base and grow your own food, you’ll need to take into account the day-night cycle.

Interestingly, the concept of time in Project Zomboid extends beyond this. The game also features a detailed calendar system that tracks the passage of days, weeks, and months.

Default day length settings in Project Zomboid

An image of zombies starting to surround the player character in Project Zomboid.
A nice round number. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By default, each in-game day in Project Zomboid is set to last 60 real-world minutes for all the game modes. This means each in-game hour is approximately 2.5 real-world minutes. This setting can be found under the Time options from the sandbox.

However, you have the ability to customize the length of each day to suit your playstyle or challenge preferences. The length of a day influences the rate at which your character becomes fatigued, hungry, and thirsty. A longer day means more time to accomplish tasks, but it also means a greater need for rest, food, and water. On the flip side, a shorter day can create a sense of urgency, forcing you to prioritize your actions and make the most of the limited daylight hours.

Day length options you can choose in Project Zomboid

So, what time scale should you choose for your Project Zomboid experience? Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and the type of gameplay you enjoy. If you’re a casual player looking for a more relaxed and immersive experience, a longer day length might suit you better.

On the other hand, if you crave intensity and a constant sense of danger, shorter days can ramp up the excitement.

Day Length Setting In-game Hours per Real-World MinuteDescription
0.25 hours (15 minutes)0.625 minutes (37.5 seconds)Extremely fast-paced gameplay
0.5 hours (30 minutes)1.25 minutesFaster than default, increased urgency
1 hour (default setting)2.5 minutesBalanced, default gameplay experience
2 hours5 minutesSlower, more strategic gameplay
3 hours7.5 minutesExtended time for detailed planning
4 hours10 minutesVery slow, deeply immersive
5 hours12.5 minutesExtremely slow, meticulous management
6 hours15 minutesLongest for intense immersion
7 hours17.5 minutesUltra-long day for comprehensive management

Which day length is the best?

The two-hour day length aligns perfectly with the natural rhythm of the game. You can spend the first hour scavenging for supplies, foraging for food, and fortifying your base. Then, as the second hour approaches, you can focus on more ambitious tasks like exploring new areas, engaging in combat with the undead, or even socializing with other survivors (if you’re lucky enough to find any).

