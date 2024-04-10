How to use Scrap Wood in Project Zomboid

There are multiple resources you can find while playing Project Zomboid. These items are vital to your survival in the zombie-infested towns, even the Scrap Wood you can break down from objects you find when exploring.

Scrap Wood might not have many uses, but it can be beneficial if you’re looking for any cheap object to keep yourself warm in Project Zomboid. Although the cold won’t immediately arrive in the cities, when it does start to snow, make sure to have plenty of Scrap Wood on you or tucked away in a safe place.

What does Scrap Wood do in Project Zomboid?

You can find Scrap Wood on the ground and use it from your character’s inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scrap Wood is what you use to fuel various sources that require fire. For example, you might need to use it for a campfire, if you’re using a barbecue to cook a meal, or if you have an antique oven in Project Zomboid. These items produce fire without electricity, making them a great alternative when the power goes out in the city and you need to eat or keep yourself warm.

When you’re ready to disassemble an object, stand near it and ensure you have a saw or hammer on your character. Right-click your screen close to the object, and scroll down to the Disassemble option, and you should see the name of the object you want to break down. There’s a list of tools you must have on your character when attempting to disassemble it, and some of the larger items may require you to have a higher Carpentry skill. You can level this up by disassembling smaller items, making small items, or reading Carpentry books. It helps to exercise your character when breaking down items, especially if you need to carry many things.

After disassembling the item, all the contents inside it, including the Scrap Wood and nails, are on the ground. You can pick these up and begin using them for the projects you have in mind for them during your Project Zomboid game.

Although Scrap Wood might appear useless at first, when the electricity goes out during your Project Zomboid campaign, it becomes a much more vital resource. You can use it in multiple locations when you don’t have access to electricity. Batteries and fuel become a finite resource, and Scrap Wood is a good alternative when you’re starting out.

