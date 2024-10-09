How to defeat Blastapopoulos in Bloons TD6

Blastapopulous, also known as the Demon of the Core, is a new boss found in Bloons TD6. This massive red blimp will fly around the battlefield while generating heat and launching flaming rocks that damage your units, making it a truly challenging boss fight.

If you have reached level 20 and need help defeating Blastapopoulos in Bloons TD6, then look no further.

Bloons TD6 – How to defeat Blastapopoulos

Prepare for a fiery fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To defeat the Blastapopoulos, you’ll need to farm a significant number of resources and craft some powerful defenses. However, before you can focus on challenging and beating the Blastapopoulos, it’s important to learn about the various debuffs and attacks the boss brings in a fight.

Blastapopoulos Mechanics

Whenever the Blastapopoulos spawns, all your towers will receive a permanent debuff that reduces their range and increases ability cooldowns. You’ll need to strategically place units across the battlefield or focus on purchasing range upgrades.

Furthermore, Blastapopoulos burns off any damage over time effects, rendering them significantly weaker. The boss also has the Purple Bloon typing, so it receives no damage from Fire, Lasers, or Plasma.

Whenever Blastapopoulos takes damage, the boss passively builds up heat. If it takes too much damage, the blimp will overheat and launch a blast of fire that temporarily stuns all towers, increases ability cooldowns, and burns projectiles. To avoid this overheating mechanic, we recommend bringing units with ice attacks.

Finally, the Blastapopoulos can attack in a variety of ways. The boss will spawn both Fireballs and Pyroclastic Rocks whenever you clear the skulls on the boss’ health bar. Fireballs target towers and create pools of magma, while Pyroclastic Rocks form impenetrable barriers around the boss that block line-of-sight.

Which units defeat the Blastapopoulos in Bloons TD6?

Tack Shooters and Ice Monkeys are your best bet. Images via Ninja Kiwi. Remixed by Dot Esports.

At the very start of a match against the Blastapopoulos, the blimp will not spawn for 40 rounds, providing ample time to set up your defenses and farm coins. As always, you’ll want to use Banana Farms to collect money and build an upgraded Monkey Village to boost the amount of income you generate. You’ll also need some basic units to pop any pesky bloons that spawn in these starter rounds.

Once you have collected enough income, a great method of shredding the Blastapopoulos is by combining Tack Shooters with Ice Monkeys. Tack Shooters have a small range of attack and no ability cooldown, which means these towers will be unaffected by the Blastapopoulos’ debuffs and Pyroclastic Rocks.

Furthermore, you’ll want to avoid any fire upgrades, as these make your Tack Shooters deal fire damage. Since you want to avoid the boss’ overheating mechanic, attacking with fire will only increase the number of debuffs your units receive. Instead, we suggest placing multiple Tack Shooters with the Overdrive upgrade where the boss spawns so you don’t have to worry about your singular damage source getting debuffed.

Ice Monkeys attack using ice, which automatically reduces the boss’ overheat meter. Ice Monkeys can also use the Embrittlement and Artic Wind upgrades, to increase damage to frozen enemies and create freezing storms. We suggest using two Ice Monkeys, with one invested into the Embrittlement path to apply damage buffs. Meanwhile, your other Ice Monkey can be upgraded down the freezing path, creating a large storm that continually reduces the boss’ overheat meter.

If you have an extra income, you can invest in units to boost your damage and income or provide buffs. For example, Benjamin is a fantastic Monkey Hero who uses his hacking skills to generate extra currency at the end of every round. Having a Ninja Monkey on the field is a great way of supplementing your damage, and these units will also pop extra Bloons that spawn during the fight. Finally, Alchemist Monkeys can provide Berserker Brew to all other Monkeys, increasing their range, damage, and attack speed.

Bloons TD6: Where to fight the Blastapopoulos

The boss is harder on different maps. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Alongside the release of the Blastapopoulos, there is a new Advanced Map named Ancient Portal. This map features purple rocks, green glyphs, and portals that transport Bloons throughout the battlefield. Since this map is on the harder side, it features fewer pathways for the Bloons and boss to travel on.

Thankfully, just because Ancient Portal is a new map does not mean you have to challenge the Blastapopoulos in this area. Instead, you can fight the boss on any map of your choosing. If you are struggling to fight off this burning blimp, we suggest battling the boss on any Beginner Map, as these areas are much larger and provide ample time for an extended boss battle.

