Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 screenshot of Gustave and Maelle talking
Image via Sandfall Interactive
General

One of 2025’s most promising RPGs boasts a star-studded voice cast, in case you weren’t already sold

A legendary fantasy creature, a Marvel superhero, and one of Baldur's Gate 3's favorites have joined the voice lineup for an amazing-looking new IP.
Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 10:23 am

I was already super excited for a debut game from a new studio that looked this good. But now after its voice cast reveal, I am drooling.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is looking like an early favorite for one of 2025’s surprise hits thanks to its unique twists on turn-based combat, stunning visuals, and interesting setting. But with the actors now confirmed on board, it seems destined for greatness. Leading the cast as Gustave, lead engineer of Expedition 33, is Charlie Cox. If the name sounds familiar, it should, because he is the actor who plays Matt Murdock, otherwise known as Daredevil, in Marvel’s movies and TV shows.

A bloodied and bruised man stares forward while his hair dangles in front of one eye.
The legendary Andy Serkis is on board. Image via Sandfall Interactive

He’s joined by a legend of film, motion capture, and voice acting in none other than Andy Serkis as Renoir, “a man relentlessly driven to save his family.” The British actor is known across the world for his portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings films, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes franchise, and Ulysses Klaue in movies like Black Panther and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It’s not just Hollywood royalty, though. Some top tier talent known for their work in video games is also on board, including Ben Starr (Clive in Final Fantasy 16) as Verso, “a dangerous stranger tracking the Expedition’s every move,” and Jennifer English (Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3) as Maelle, “a shy loner” and Gustave’s foster sister.

Additional confirmed actors are Kirsty Rider as Lune, “the chief researcher of the Expedition,” and Shala Nyx as Sciel, “a calm and cheerful warrior unfazed by the obstacles ahead,” along with Rich Keeble and Maxence Cazorla in unannounced roles.

If you haven’t heard of or been paying attention to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, now is the time. The first project from French studio Sandfall Interactive is looking like it’s going to be a must-play when it launches in spring 2025.

Scott Duwe
