12 best open world games for PS5

Open-world games are some of the best you can play on the PlayStation 5. They typically have incredible stories with numerous quests and side quests, immersive, interactive, and explorative worlds, and offer almost endless freedom.

Here are the best open-world games you can play on the PS5.

The best open-world games on PS5

1) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

It’s a bloody good adventure. Image via Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has everything you need in an open-world game, from settlement building, political power struggles, mythological elements, barbaric combat, and a thrilling and immersive storyline. Even three expansions, Dawn of Ragnarok, Wrath of the Druids, and The Siege of Paris, offer unique stories with more content and captivating Norse mythology. However, one of the more unique features that enhance the scenery of this open world is the cinematic camera. If you simply want to enjoy the scenery, you can use the cinematic camera while riding or sailing on autopilot to create more of a cinematic, immersive experience. It’s pretty cool and adds a memorable layer to this open world.

2) Hogwarts Legacy

There’s magic in every moment. Image via Avalanche Software

While it’s not set in the same time as the Harry Potter novels, the story and the spin on the wizarding world in Hogwarts Legacy is unique, immersive, and fun. And, as this is an open-world game, you can roam through the Forbidden Forest (at your own peril), make abundant purchases in Hogsmeade, explore the mysteries of Hogwarts, and adventure throughout all the surrounding areas. Hogwarts Legacy is one of those Wizarding World games you must play if you enjoy magical adventures, mystical classes, and otherworldly creatures.

3) Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The world is stunning. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a revamped standalone Final Fantasy game featuring many beloved characters you might know from other titles in this franchise, like Cloud and Tifa. But what’s impressive about this title is the sheer breadth of the open world. While it may not be as expansive as other open-world titles, it’s breathtaking, and you can still spend countless hours exploring. It’s perfect for those who enjoy Final Fantasy and open worlds.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

This is one RPG open-world you don’t want to miss. Image via CD Projekt Red

Before update 2.0, I would never have recommended Cyberpunk 2077 to anyone. However, after this major overhaul update, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of the best open-world games featuring immersive, unique, and gritty environments. Due to the update, the combat, gameplay, and storyline are more synergistic and optimized, making it well worth your time to dive in and explore the futurist world. The expansion, Phantom Liberty, is also worth diving into as it adds another layer to this open world.

5) Horizon Forbidden West

This world is gorgeous. Image via Sony

Horizon Forbidden West is a stunning game with detailed and majestic environments, countless mysteries, and strategic combat. In this open-world game, you’ll explore various lands as you attempt to stop Earth and its steamrolling path toward extinction. There’s so much to explore and see that you can spend hours just scouring every nook and cranny. And if you finish the base game, there’s even an expansion, Burning Shores, you can purchase where you can enjoy fresh, untamed lands and defeat all-new threats.

6) Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

The world is incredibly detailed and beautiful. Image via Sony

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut includes the expansive base game and a separate chapter with another island and story to explore. Plus, the Director’s Cut has better resolution and more optimized content. So, it makes combat, gameplay, and exploring this vast, historic open world much smoother and more enjoyable. Although you’re supposed to be fighting in a war, you can’t help but enjoy the detailed scenery, even if it’s sometimes a little lonesome.

7) Elden Ring

The latest DLC is just as dazzling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elden Ring isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s a brutal souls game that will test every ounce of your patience and have you questioning why you started playing in the first place. But its jaw-dropping and seamless open world is full of excitement, stunning environments, and horrifically detailed monsters and structures. And, when you’re overwhelmed or need a break from combat, explore the world because there are always new areas and secrets to uncover. Or get the DLC, The Shadows of Erdtree, for even more adventures and lands to explore.

8) Fallout 4

It may not be pretty, but it’s vast. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

After the success of the Amazon Prime Fallout television series and the much-needed next-gen content update for Fallout 4, this game is better than ever. There’s so much to do and see in this world outside of the main campaign and story that you can spend an eternity just exploring, looting, and seeing what this post-apocalyptic world has to offer.

9) Grand Theft Auto V

Pop on the radio and take a drive. Image via Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V, including Grand Theft Auto Online, is one of the best open-world games because every area has its unique style with incredible details, and the city feels almost alive. GTA V is also incredibly witty—most of the quests and side quests are fun and immersive, and the options are endless, so you’ll never get bored.

10) Red Dead Redemption 2

This is the ultimate Western open world. Image via Rockstar Games

In Red Dead Redemption 2, you become the ultimate outlaw in a western frontier. From the various cities and towns to the open Western world, you can easily get lost by adventuring and experiencing the various landscapes. And because it’s so detailed, it truly feels like you’ve been sent back to the American Western era. So, if you’re a John Wayne fan or want to live the outlaw life, this game has it all, and there’s never a dull moment in the Wild West.

11) The Elder Scrolls Online

Every region is unique and full of mystery. Image via Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls Online is one of my all-time favorite open-world games because it gets consistent updates and expansions, and there are so many areas to explore that it often feels like you’ll never get through it all. While this is amazing, it can feel a little overwhelming at times. But it just means that there’s endless content for you to appreciate. Each region has quests, sky shards, delves, dungeons, and so much more to complete that you could spend months (or, in my case, years) enjoying horizontal content before taking on the main campaign. It’s genuinely one of the most expansive open-world games you’ll find on the PS5.

12) No Man’s Sky

This is the best open-world galaxy exploration game. Image via Hello Games

No Man’s Sky is constantly evolving. It feels like new features and areas are consistently getting added every year, and while it may have had a shaky launch, it’s become one of the best open-world games. The best part of this open-world game is that your options are endless, and there are infinite planets and stars you can visit and delve into. It’s a vast, open world with no limits as you attempt to survive, battle space pirates, and craft your destiny. And if you didn’t enjoy Starfield or felt its galaxy exploration was lackluster, this is the star-studded exploration game to try.

