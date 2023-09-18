Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update countdown: Exact start time and date

The countdown to the release of Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 Update is officially on, as plenty of eyes continue to be fixated on CD PROJEKT RED to see how it delivers on its long-awaited slate of releases this September.

Launching nearly a full week before the game’s upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, Update 2.0 will seemingly lay the groundwork for all the new content with a massive list of touch-ups and overhauls that are intended to take CD PROJEKT RED’s action RPG to a whole new level.

Regardless of whether or not players are planning to pick up Phantom Liberty upon its release, Update 2.0 will be available for free to all those who have access to Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s the countdown to when Update 2.0 is expected to drop.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 release date and time

As announced during CD PROJEKT RED’s Night City Wire: Phantom Liberty Special show, Update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on Thursday, Sept. 21.

At the time of writing, CD PROJEKT RED has not yet released an exact time for the launch. This piece will be updated once the developer releases that information.

On Sept. 18, the studio revealed that Phantom Liberty will be dropping worldwide at 7pm ET, the same exact time that Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched in December 2020. As such, it remains to be seen whether or not Update 2.0 will be following the same program, or simply be released earlier around the usual time of the game’s previous updates—12pm ET.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 3 : 0 6 : 0 2 : 4 7

In the meantime, the countdown above tells you exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you have to wait until 7pm ET on Sept. 21. By that time, the 2.0 update should almost certainly be out no matter where you live in the world.

About the author