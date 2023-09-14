Cyberpunk 2077’s major overhaul finally gets a release date

Cyberpunk 2077′s upcoming 2.0 update has been hotly anticipated for some time now, with fans looking at it as the next step in the game’s No Man’s Sky-esque redemption story and detractors, if we’re frank, looking for something new to laugh at.

Given that the update, which promises a major overhaul to the game’s core systems, has been advertised along with the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, the expectation has been that they would both release simultaneously on September 26, but a recent CD Projekt Red livestream has shattered that assumption.

Rather than launching concurrently, Cyberpunk 2077‘s long-awaited Update 2.0 will instead be dropping exclusively on next-gen consoles and PC on Sept. 21, only a single week from time of writing and a whole five days before the Phantom Liberty expansion.

⚠️ THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR ⚠️



Update 2.0 for #Cyberpunk2077 is coming on September 21! pic.twitter.com/A1evuo4kk6 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 14, 2023

This will doubtlessly come as good news to players, as it’ll allow them to come to grips with the reworked systems for a few days before running off to Dogtown to meet up with Future Idris Elba. Both the update and the DLC, as mentioned previously, will only be available for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, leveraging the additional power afforded by next-gen systems to take Cyberpunk to a whole new level. General performance updates are also promised, which will be a pleasant bonus on top of all the new content.

Update 2.0 looks to represent a major turning point for the game, hopefully away from its initially rocky launch. While a comprehensive list of every change the update brings can be found here, even the highlights are tantalizing: proper implementation of vehicle combat, a rework to the cyberware system (gone are the days of going cyberpsycho with no consequences), and a more realistic police system, including dynamic car chases.

Then, there’s the big-ticket attraction: a complete overhaul of the perk and skill system that culls many of the more useless skills and makes specialization more viable. As it is now, your options are “merc who uses guns,” “hacker who uses guns,” and “melee specialist who still uses guns,” but this update aims to change that.

The expansion, which we now know launches after Update 2.0, will include a new district of Night City, a branching questline to go with it, and a whole host of weapons, cyberware and vehicles that will build on foundations laid by the preceding update.

Phantom Liberty will retail for $30 as opposed to the update’s $0, but Update 2.0 should bring more than enough to the table to keep players entertained even if they don’t end up springing for the upgrade. You’ll still have plenty to keep you occupied as you drive, shoot and romance your way across Night City.

