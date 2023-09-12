Cyberpunk 2077’s free 2.0 update features vehicle combat and new ways to create chaos

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for a wealth of new features and they’re not all locked behind the Phantom Liberty DLC, as a free update will provide additional ways to create chaos.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.0 will be available for current-gen consoles and PCs, which will include vehicle combat and car chases—ultimately giving players more destructive firepower.

Several options for vehicle combat are provided, starting with the basic option of shooting a pistol or SMG from the back of a motorcycle, through a car’s windshield, or out of the side window. However, the other options sound a lot more fun.

While on a bike, players will now be able to use melee weapons to attack enemies—including the ability to slice the wheels of other cars, which will likely result in high-speed crashes.

Some cars will also come equipped with mounted weapons, described as “nomad cars that utilize the CrystalDome tech”, which will allow you to quickly churn your way through even the most heavily-armored enemies.

If you prefer a more sneaky approach, yet one that is arguably the most dramatic, you will also be able to utilize new car hacking abilities that allow you to explode other cars, slam on their breaks, or accelerate without stopping.

It’s also been teased that “more options are available” for skilled netrunners, which suggests there is going to be plenty more scope for causing carnage while you are cruising around the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

You’ll be able to put all these new skills to use in car chases, which “happen more naturally now” as part of the revamped police system that promises “no mercy” with a five-star Heat level that rises based on your actions, similar to the now famed system in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Cyberpunk 2077’s free update 2.0 will launch “a little bit before” the Phantom Liberty DLC, which arrives on Sept. 26th.

