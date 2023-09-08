Cyberpunk 2077 player fails to read the room, fumbles Panam in epic fashion

Sometimes you have to learn the hard way.

Romancing can be challenging, whether in real life or a game like Cyberpunk 2077. Whether you’re chasing love in the virtual world or not though, sending the message “OK” to a woman after she’s opened her heart to you is never good, as one player found out the hard way after making the ultimate fumble with Panam Palmer.

Panam Palmer is one of the romanceable characters in Cyberpunk 2077 and a fan favorite due to her compelling backstory and sassy nature.

And like all romanceable characters, you have to perform actions and choose dialogue options that she would approve of to get to her ending in Cyberpunk 2077.

But one player royally messed up with the feisty Panam this week, and hilariously so at that. During an exchange, Panam revealed her thoughts and feelings and opened herself up to them. In normal circumstances, you’d choose an option that comforts or reassures her. But this poor soul decided to respond to Panam with “OK.”

As you can imagine, Panam wasn’t impressed and told them as such. Whether the player chose this option as a joke or if they genuinely didn’t know, we don’t know. But we do know it’s never good to respond with “OK” and fans agree.

Fans are calling this player’s poor romance choice a “rookie mistake” because Panam is the ultimate partner who is fun and compelling, and she steals a tank. So, she’s pretty amazing.

But if you are one of the Cyberpunk 2077 players who don’t like Panam, you may have chosen this “OK” option purely because you dislike her, she annoys you, or you may have selected this option just to see what happens.

So, unless you dislike Panam, this is pretty far from the best dialogue option, as this player is now learning—though it has tickled the rest of the fandom today.

About the author